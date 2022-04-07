Treatment of chronic pain, a new clinic in San Rocco

A new clinic for the treatment of chronic pain will be open, from today Thursday 7 April, in the Casa della Salute in Ferrara (former Sant’Anna hospital).

The clinic will work with a team led by an anesthetist specializing in pain therapy, Dr. Nicola Shortglieri, and can be accessed by booking the Cup, after the prescription of the general practitioner or a specialist (orthopedist, surgeon or oncologist and so on).

There are many causes that cause painful syndromes. The most frequent is that linked to the degenerative phenomenon of the spine (low back pain) very often due to advanced age and the most affected band is that between 70 and 80 years in which the pain very often becomes chronic. But cancer patients or those who have undergone surgery can also benefit from these treatments.

After an initial evaluation of the patient, which may also require new diagnostic investigations (for example magnetic resonance imaging), a therapeutic plan is prepared which can be either pharmacological or mini-interventional type (for example hyaluronic acid infiltrations).

Compared to this second approach, the San Rocco pain clinic will also “be able to make use of highly technological machines so that the minimally invasive intervention on the patient is as precise as possible in the treatment of the area that needs to be treated for pain” he says. Briefglieri that points out: “In practice they are precision ultrasound scanners that allow us to act with the treatment to reduce pain in the exact point where it is needed”.

The new clinic is in addition to the qualified offer of pain therapy already active for some time in the Ferrara area. In fact, the first spoke clinic was opened at the Delta hospital in 2008: “Two years before the Ministry of Health regulated the importance, in the clinical-medical field, of pain therapy” explains the head of the simple structure, Dr. Ciro Petrarulo, who adds: “Today we make 300 visits a year and in pre-covid times we have also reached 700 infiltration therapies”.

The other spoke clinic in the province already active is located in Cento, inside the “Santissima Annunziata” hospital under the responsibility of Dr. Roxana Buzoianu.

“With this new service we are giving life to a real network of therapies against chronic pain between Ferrara, Cento and the Delta – points out Monica Calamai, general director of the Ferrara Ausl -. We therefore further qualify our offer, with innovative outpatient treatments and limiting the day hospital to more complex cases. We aim to respond better and better to a public health mission that the regional department has adopted for several years, with the aim of improving the care and quality of life of these patients in Emilia Romagna “.