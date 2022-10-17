In the framework of II SER Course of Personalized Medicine, which was held this weekend in a virtual format, with the collaboration of Pfizer, one of the key issues was the treatment of osteoarthritis. Specifically, how Precision Medicine is going to change its approach in the next decade.

The advances that have taken place in recent years now allow clinicians to propose treatment strategies that are more tailored to each patient. Specifically, according to the origin and time of evolution of the disease. In the field of osteoarthritis there are also recent studies on the matter. Francisco Castro, rheumatologist at the Sagrat Cor University Hospital in Barcelona, ​​provided more information about them. “Via genotyping techniques, it is possible to identify patients who are in an early stage of the disease, but who present an increased risk of structural progression of knee osteoarthritis.

The expert addressed other advances in Precision Medicine in the treatment of osteoarthritis. They have been able to describe combinations of biochemical markers in blood and urine. These make it possible to molecularly distinguish groups of patients at risk of suffering disease progression from those who are not. Another molecular signature that identifies a group of patients with systemic inflammation has also been identified. This has the potential to open new fields in drug trials that target inflammation and pain in osteoarthritis.”

Treatment of osteoarthritis in the next decade

On the other hand, new discoveries with biomarkers will allow the description of subgroups of patients with rheumatic diseases in a more homogeneous and consistent way. In this way, it will be possible to maximize the beneficial effects of the treatments. At the same time, it will be minimizing the side effects of these, which is a key issue.

The advances in convergence of omics, clinical big data and machine learning, will also lead to situations where you can design a therapy exactly tailored to a single specific patient. Actually, it is something that is already happening in the field of Hemato-Oncology with CAR-T therapies. “I think there is little doubt that Precision Medicine strategies are going to impact the treatment of osteoarthritis in the next 10 years,” concludes the expert.