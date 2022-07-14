treatment paradigm shift

Carmen González Oria, neurologist and coordinator of the Headache Unit at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital (Seville).

Around four million Spaniards suffer migrainea neurological disease that especially affects women and people under 50 years of age and that, in the words of the neurologist at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital, Carmen Gonzalez Oria, has traditionally been “banalized” both by health professionals and by society as a whole. In an interview for Medical Writingthe also coordinator of the Headache Unit of the well-known Sevillian health center, nonetheless celebrates the advances made in recent years in dealing with this condition, which have led to the emergence of monoclonal antibodies. “They are a paradigm shift for this disease,” she says.

What is the incidence of migraine in Spain?

In Spain the rate is four cases per thousand inhabitants. Based on the prevalence data we looked at, about 15 percent of the population have migraines, and 2.5 percent have chronic migraines.

However, it is an underdiagnosed disease.

This disease has always been ignored and trivialized both by medical professionals, who have not paid due attention to it, and by the patients themselves. Migraine especially affects women, and many have seen their mothers and grandmothers suffering from it at home, thinking that this is normal. On the other hand, there are significant delays in diagnosis: from the moment the patient suffers from a first crisis, it can take 14 years until they go to a specialized care consultation. We are talking about a disease that needs an early diagnosis, and does not have it.

What percentage of patients do not receive treatment?where appropriate?

Different studies indicate that only 14 percent of patients are receiving preventive treatment. There are various factors. We have previously talked about the fact that the patient does not come to the consultation; and if that happens, they will never give you preventive treatment. But many times it is the Primary Care doctors themselves who are not familiar with the disease and do not prescribe the appropriate treatment. There is also a problem with patient flows, because the circuits are not standardized and that prevents them from reaching the right doctor.

What types of migraine are there?

Migraine is a throbbing headache and is usually hemicranial. But it is not just a pain, as it has many associated symptoms. The patient feels discomfort towards light and noise, nausea, vomiting, may have previous prodromes, cognitive problems, lack of concentration…

When talking about types of migraine, we can divide it into episodic and chronic depending on its frequency. And in turn, episodic migraine is divided into episodic low and high frequency. For all this, what we quantify is the number of days with headache per month.

Does treatment differ depending on the type of migraine?

“The speed of action of eptinezumab is an advantage to make the crisis go away.” Yes there are differences. On the one hand, there are symptomatic treatments, which are for acute crises and do not differ from each other. In other words, we treat patients with anti-inflammatories or with triptans. But there are also preventive treatments, used to reduce the frequency of the patient’s headaches, and there is indeed a wide range of options. What changes has the emergence of these treatments meant for migraine prevention? The change has been total, because, as we have said, these begin to take effect very quickly, with which the patient notices effectiveness from very soon. There are patients who manage to reduce the number of headache days between 75 and one hundred percent, and others who have a partial response in relation to frequency, but also important in terms of intensity. This patient is happy, because he goes to the park with his children, he has not missed work, he does not miss social activities…