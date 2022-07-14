treatment paradigm shift
Carmen González Oria, neurologist and coordinator of the Headache Unit at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital (Seville).
Around four million Spaniards suffer migrainea neurological disease that especially affects women and people under 50 years of age and that, in the words of the neurologist at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital, Carmen Gonzalez Oria, has traditionally been “banalized” both by health professionals and by society as a whole. In an interview for Medical Writingthe also coordinator of the Headache Unit of the well-known Sevillian health center, nonetheless celebrates the advances made in recent years in dealing with this condition, which have led to the emergence of monoclonal antibodies. “They are a paradigm shift for this disease,” she says.
What is the incidence of migraine in Spain?
In Spain the rate is four cases per thousand inhabitants. Based on the prevalence data we looked at, about 15 percent of the population have migraines, and 2.5 percent have chronic migraines.
However, it is an underdiagnosed disease.
This disease has always been ignored and trivialized both by medical professionals, who have not paid due attention to it, and by the patients themselves. Migraine especially affects women, and many have seen their mothers and grandmothers suffering from it at home, thinking that this is normal. On the other hand, there are significant delays in diagnosis: from the moment the patient suffers from a first crisis, it can take 14 years until they go to a specialized care consultation. We are talking about a disease that needs an early diagnosis, and does not have it.
What percentage of patients do not receive treatment?where appropriate?
Different studies indicate that only 14 percent of patients are receiving preventive treatment. There are various factors. We have previously talked about the fact that the patient does not come to the consultation; and if that happens, they will never give you preventive treatment. But many times it is the Primary Care doctors themselves who are not familiar with the disease and do not prescribe the appropriate treatment. There is also a problem with patient flows, because the circuits are not standardized and that prevents them from reaching the right doctor.
What types of migraine are there?
Migraine is a throbbing headache and is usually hemicranial. But it is not just a pain, as it has many associated symptoms. The patient feels discomfort towards light and noise, nausea, vomiting, may have previous prodromes, cognitive problems, lack of concentration…
When talking about types of migraine, we can divide it into episodic and chronic depending on its frequency. And in turn, episodic migraine is divided into episodic low and high frequency. For all this, what we quantify is the number of days with headache per month.
Does treatment differ depending on the type of migraine?
“The speed of action of eptinezumab is an advantage to make the crisis go away.”
Yes there are differences. On the one hand, there are symptomatic treatments, which are for acute crises and do not differ from each other. In other words, we treat patients with anti-inflammatories or with triptans. But there are also preventive treatments, used to reduce the frequency of the patient’s headaches, and there is indeed a wide range of options.
What changes has the emergence of these treatments meant for migraine prevention?
The change has been total, because, as we have said, these begin to take effect very quickly, with which the patient notices effectiveness from very soon. There are patients who manage to reduce the number of headache days between 75 and one hundred percent, and others who have a partial response in relation to frequency, but also important in terms of intensity. This patient is happy, because he goes to the park with his children, he has not missed work, he does not miss social activities…
For what cases are they indicated and how do they see the patients react?
The use of this type of monoclonal treatments has meant a total paradigm shift, they have marked a before and after. The patient opens the door of the consultation with a smile and thanking you for giving him that treatment, that he has been with him for three, six months and that it has changed his life. What has changed? Mainly the visibility of the disease, because since we are using anti-CGRP antibodies, migraine has begun to be seen in the media and patients are more informed. This makes them better treated, because other options are open to them. And in addition, we are seeing an earlier diagnosis and more effectiveness.
“The crisis of the patient who arrives for the clinical trial visit disappears after receiving eptinezumab treatment”
What degree of adherence do patients have to this type of preventive treatment?
The degree of adhesion is 95 percent. With the oral drugs that have been used, we have noticed that the patient with migraine does not feel like a sick person; It bothers him a lot to be taking daily medications for his pathology, which also have many adverse effects.
The new preventive treatments make the figure of the specialized neurologist increasingly important, who is the main prescriber and must know the different alternatives to apply the most appropriate protocol. What balance do you make of the role of these professionals in the process?
Since this invisible giant has been addressed, we have a much more important role and we have begun to be seen in a different way because the neurologist who specializes in headache treats a very disabling pathology that was previously ignored. Now, what we aspire to is to treat the patient in the most personalized way possible using the most appropriate preventive treatment. For this, headache units and neurologists who are experts in the disease are necessary.
In this scenario, how important are headache units?
They are very important, because they are a care system that allows comprehensive treatment of the patient. There is a lack of headache units at the national level, because there are few, and they also meet the quality criteria. The Spanish Society of Neurology is working on it so that they are accredited.
Lundbeck is processing the approval in Spain of a new preventive treatment, eptinezumab, which has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). What are the main differences compared to other antibodies that have already been marketed?
The main one is that it has a very important speed of action, and that is a great advantage. The crisis of the patient who arrives with a headache at the clinical trial visit practically disappears at the time of receiving the treatment.
You have participated in the Deliver study, which has evaluated the efficacy of eptinezumab. What are the main conclusions?
The Deliver study provides information on the effectiveness of eptinezumab in patients who have had previous preventive treatment failures, that is, a more refractory patient profile than in the initial trials. We see that it is an effective drug, with a significant reduction in the number of days with headache, effect on associated symptoms, decrease in disability. The Deliver study, compared to the Promise studies that were done previously, tells us that eptinezumab is also effective in patients who have not responded to previous preventive treatments.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.