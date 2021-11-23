TREATY OF QUIRINALE / The “Frantalia” is a risk for all of Europe

“Will the Quirinal Treaty still be a void to lose or will Frantalia be born?”. If he asks Francesco Sisci, sinologist and journalist, thirty years in China as a correspondent before Ansa then de The print, columnist, now commentator for various newspapers. Macron will be in Italy on 25 and 26 November to sign the so-called Quirinale treaty with Mario Draghi: last Thursday it was Bloomberg who confirmed the news, citing Elysée sources. Little or nothing is still known about the contents of the treaty, at the center of what now appears to be a “machine” – all political – of silence.

BEHIND THE SCENES / The moves on the Colle hide a risky signature for Italy

Yeah, what’s your impression?

We do not know the contents of the agreement, but the political signal is still very strong.

But you yourself admit that we don’t know. So what are we talking about?

Of the political fact. If the agreement is true and substantial, it is a true strategic revolution within the EU. The 1963 Elysée Pact between France and Germany, to which that of the Quirinale seems to be inspired, was very different. It came at an important moment of European reconciliation between two countries that had fought each other for centuries and in the midst of the Cold War. France and Germany became the economic and political engine of Europe facing the USSR. All blessed by the USA.

TREATY OF QUIRINALE / “Italy-France, Draghi stops the sale”

Today instead?

Today the Quirinal pact comes at a time of great political weakness in Italy and of great uncertainty in Europe. Russia pressures Ukraine in the Donbass, seeks integration with Belarus and attempts to isolate Poland, squeezing it against Germany or the rest of Europe. The United Kingdom has left the Union and is therefore out of its political dialectic. China is a 360-degree challenge and objectively also presents European countries with important dilemmas. Russia, an all-round strategist, you see in American attention in Asia and China also an opportunity and pushes to have spaces in the old continent.

TREATY OF QUIRINALE / Forte: it is only suitable for France, it must not be signed

Then there is the great terrain of Africa.

Surely. In Africa, greater coordination between France and Italy can contribute to the security of the southern front of Europe and to NATO. But precisely because this pact is part of so many such important dynamics, and it does so in a moment of uncertainty, if it starts to work it will create challenges for the rest of the EU.

What kind of challenges?

Will there be a reunification between Germany and Austria, Spain and Portugal, Poland and Ukraine? It is not a joke.

Are you sure?

Just as the pro-independence pressures of Catalonia create emulation upheavals throughout the continent, the same would happen with a profound rapprochement between France and Italy. This would put it back our country at the center of European political dynamics, as long as we know it, we have calculated it and we are prepared.

And this is all to be verified. Historical precedents do not help us.

Indeed. It’s like going on a train at 300 per hour: is it necessary? Absolutely yes, but if the tracks and carriages are not suitable, it derails.

We just have to wait. And maybe that might not be enough. Doubts do not necessarily clear up.

The deal should put some concrete legs. Example: a revolutionary transport system that connects Italy to Elba, Sardinia and Corsica. A sort of “Napoleon railway”. If so, the agreement would put an end to the isolation of Corsica and Sardinia. The same could be done with the bridge over the Strait of Messina. It would also be important to think of having trans-European and transatlantic companies. From this point of view, the French or American or German acquisitions in Italy should be seen positively because they would give substance to this union; certainly the same should be able to happen abroad for Italian companies, which should not suffer obstacles.

A Napoleonic project …

Yes it is. Not just for the ambition, but also for the echoes of history. Napoleon became a great general at the age of twenty by defeating the Austrians in Italy. He invented the Cisalpine Republic and the Italian tricolor, with green instead of French blue, to underline brotherhood. It was a phase of Europe’s expansion around the world and the projection of a liberal state model that would lead to modernity.

And don’t you think times are a little different today?

Totally. Today, on the other hand, we are witnessing the crisis of that liberal state, which had allowed Europe to succeed in the world. The state apparatuses have swelled out of inertia, due to the growing demand for new services, social assistance for example, or because it is now believed that there are old services, once private, better insured by the state: education, health , but also the police or the defense.

It must be said that then there was a hunger for conquest and expansion.

Today, fortunately, this has disappeared, but there are failed states that represent a danger and to which there is no solution. Europe rightly thinks that dictators are bad, colonization too, and that democracy is impossible to export.

Isn’t that so?

Of course. But one cannot remain inactive either, because failed states, in Africa for example, export terrorism, organized crime and illegal migrants.

What to do then?

Strong, all-round projects are needed, such as that of creating an infrastructure network between Europe and Africa. Here France and Italy could be very important as long as things get done. But about this the rest of Europe and the United States must be involved. The France-Italy pact is not simply two. It takes very big shoulders for all of this.

Do France and Italy have them?

France can handle all this, but Italy? Not to mention internal reflections: what impact will such an agreement have in the crisis of the parties? Will a new void be lost in Italian?

(Max Ferrario)

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

READ ALSO:

Berlusconi, campaign for the Quirinale at the start / “Brochure to the Pd parliamentarians” Salvini: “Berlusconi does not give up on the Hill” / “No to the president on the left” SCENARIO COLLE / Folli: torn political system, Mattarella is available for an encore

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED