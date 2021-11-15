TreC +, the new digital platform that also supports telemedicine arrives in Trentino – Chronicle

TRENTO. From today, the new TreC + platform, developed thanks to the contribution of doctors and citizens, is available free of charge to all members of the provincial health system. It will represent the only point of access to the digital services of the healthcare company.

“About 170,000 people from Trentino already use TreC by accessing the portal, and 62,000 from the TreC_FSE app. The goal, with this new platform, is to reach the entire population, ”said the provincial councilor for health, social policies.

Among the novelties: there will no longer be other applications or systems to access the digital services of the APSS because everything has been grouped in TreC +. For those who already use the TreC_FSE app, just update it from the app stores (Android or Apple). For those who have never installed it, they can do it independently by accessing the web portal trec.trentinosalute.net following the instructions in the guide.

TreC + is the result of a project commissioned by the TrentinoSalute4.0 Competence Center, which fielded the professionalism and organizations of the three bodies, PAT, APSS and FBK. Thanks to TreC +, an evolution of the already well-known TreC (Citizen’s Clinical Record), today the Provincial Health Service can boast one of the first online service platforms in Italy that accompanies citizens from birth to old age throughout the life path, redesigning the citizen-health relationship from a digital perspective.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Trec +, our health in a single app with all services The new TreC + platform, developed thanks to the contribution of doctors and citizens, is now available. It will represent the only point of access to the digital services of the healthcare company. There will no longer be any other applications or systems to access APSS digital services because everything has been grouped into TreC +. Here’s how it works.

Not only that: even non-residents in the Province will be able to use some of the features of TreC +, such as collecting online reports.

«Today we are presenting an intelligent TreC + to our fellow citizens», added Stefania Segnana. «This innovation speaks of us, speaks of the“ Trentino system ”, speaks of research, health policies and services for the care of people. And it speaks the language of this land, because it was built together with people and health professionals ».

In short, TreC + is the result of a good team work. “In order to create the system” – explains the “councilor Segnana -” great attention was paid to both the needs of citizens and doctors. In recent months we have started various experiments in the Province of Trento to adopt television as a practical tool and he goal of creating a user experience that would guarantee ease of use and inclusion. Pediatrics, cardiology and ophthalmology are some of the experiments underway in Trentino, which have joined those with diabetes and health prevention. also telemonitoring for oncology and an information and educational service dedicated to pregnant women “.

In addition to the shared creation of health services, which is expressed through workshops with citizens and health professionals and the synergy between all skills, the final goal is to build a national community for sharing good practices.

An example of this is the TreC platform which in recent months has also been chosen and reused by other Italian regions. The adoption of a new architectural and development model of the TreC platform has favored the possibility of reuse of services in other public and private contexts. “The PAT has signed agreements with the Emilia Romagna and Umbria Regions, the San Giovanni Calibita Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina Hospital (Rome), the IRCCS Romagna Scientific Institute for the Study and Treatment of Tumors (Forlì), the Mauriziano Hospital and the Asl 3 (Turin), the AUSL of Bologna. Contacts and concrete interests in reuse were then initiated with the Friuli Venezia-Giulia Region, with Alessandria, Novara and Cuneo (Piedmont), the Sicily Region, the ASL of Ragusa (Sicily) and the ULSS 7 Pedemontana del Veneto “, concludes the commissioner Segnana.

“This renewed and more feature-rich platform is certainly not a point of arrival” – declared the general manager of the provincial health services company Antonio Ferro – “but an important step in the path of implementation of the new technologies that we have undertaken from time together with experienced partners such as FBK and PAT. The goal is to encourage an increasingly active participation of people in the choices that affect their health, by networking the citizen-patient with health professionals. The pandemic experience has strongly pushed an organizational and technological change, effectively imposing a greater connection between the health system and those who use the services and a virtualization of remote services through telemedicine. We must continue on this path “- concluded Ferro -” because the use of widespread and easily usable technologies improves accessibility to health services “.

“TreC + will allow a reduction in the management times of operational activities, redesigned by the needs related to the pandemic” – says Pier Paolo Benetollo, director of the provincial hospital service of APSS and member of the executive committee of TS4.0. “Today in the Province we can say that we have managed to optimize the entire television process to support health facilities in the provision of remote health services, and in particular the remote carrying out of medical examinations which by type, specialty, methods and contents they do not necessarily require the physical presence of the patient and the healthcare professional in the same place. Telemedicine is not the healthcare of the future, but that of the present », continues Benetollo. “It represents the frontier for following patients, especially chronic ones, making them autonomous as quickly as possible and facilitating their management in their own home, in the” neighborhood “in which they are used to living”.

The trials of telemedicine extend to various medical disciplines and will gradually expand and become a service offered by the provincial health system. In fact, the APSS serves more than half a million inhabitants every day, in addition to tourists, spread over an area of ​​6,207 km², mainly mountainous. It can count on the collaboration of about 8,500 employees who work in two main hospitals, five territorial hospitals and a few dozen clinics, in addition to agreements with over 50 nursing homes and nearly 400 doctors and paediatricians.

To manage all this and collect information on functional requirements useful for optimizing visit times and maximizing their effectiveness, APSS has activated an integrated hospital-territory-home network, in which the various professionals who are already in the field (medical doctors general, free choice pediatricians, nurses, doctors and surgeons specialists in the various areas of competence of the pathologies concerned) can interact with people remotely. “To develop TreC +” – continues Benetollo – “we thought of a solution that could be integrated into our systems and processes, and implemented the existing digital healthcare model, making it even simpler, more integrated and easy to use”.

TreC + therefore consolidates and puts into service the trials that have been tested in recent years in Trentino together with citizens and health professionals. Access to online health services is guaranteed by a single platform and a single app in which a constant exchange of data produced by patients and doctors flows and in which the level of care that is offered to citizens remains unchanged, constant and Safe.

“TreC + represents for FBK a starting point and not an arrival point” – specifies Andrea Simoni, general secretary of the Bruno Kessler Foundation. «From the skills built up in 30 years of research, to an innovative vision for the Artificial Intelligence of the future, FBK directs its research to experimentation with healthcare technologies that collaborate with people and do not replace them. It is part of our scientific approach, in this continuous learning cycle that we do together with APSS and the Health Department of the PAT, thanks to TrentinoSalute4.0. In recent years we have experimented with telemedicine, which will go into production shortly. Now we are designing and experimenting the part of TreC + that wants to become more intelligent and integrated with applications such as virtual coaches, predictive models, chatbots, etc., which use artificial intelligence. Our research is enriched thanks to the contribution of clients, voluntary associations and schools, health professionals, health IT professionals, policy makers, healthcare managers, orders of the health professions, private companies and researchers / technologists for the construction of an efficient public health system and fair. It is a process that requires everyone’s involvement and is consistent with FBK’s mission which aims at scientific excellence at national and international level and aims, at the same time, to have an impact on Trentino society in terms of immediate economic and social impact. on the territory”.

«Since 2016 the Department of health and social policies of the Province of Trento, the APSS and FBK constitute TrentinoSalute4.0. The goal was to create a shared space for the development of digital healthcare that would take care of the health of Trentino citizens throughout their life. TreC + represents the starting point of this path. The goal is to have it used by the entire Trentino population, even if healthy and with occasional needs, and not only by chronic patients or patients with treatments already in progress ”- explained Giancarlo Ruscitti, general manager of the PAT health and social policies department. «We are promoting a process of reorganization of the Trentino healthcare with the aim of enhancing the proximity to the citizen of local and hospital services, according to a model of” polycentric territory “and” polycentric hospital “. In this context, digital health and telemedicine, also as envisaged by mission 6 of the PNRR, will play an important role in promoting uniformity and equity of access to services and services, to strengthen and innovate the territorial network of services related to chronic diseases and to strengthen the hospital-territory integration ”, concluded Ruscitti.

How to log in

All TreC + features can be accessed both from the web portal (trec.trentinosalute.net) and from the app (downloadable free of charge from the main “Stores”) with two “strong” authentication methods: SPID (public digital identity system) , the Provincial Service Card (health card activated and inserted in the USB reader, which remains in use by those who already have it, but is no longer provided to new users) and soon also with the CIE (electronic identity card). Instead, the Security Card (table containing random numbers) has stopped working.

By using the “strong” authentication method, you will be able to take advantage of all the features present in TreC +. By using a “less strong” authentication method (health card number + fiscal code), you can only access some TreC + functions, the same that were previously in Fast TreC.