Trecastelli: the testimony of the holocaust through the diary of Eva Heyman

The City of Trecastelli celebrates the Remembrance Day Saturday 29 January 2022, at 6 pm, in the rooms of the Center for Studies on Women in Contemporary Visual Arts of the Nori De ‘Nobili Museum.

The event will unfold through the interpretation ofactress Roberta Sarti of some pages of Eva Heyman’s diary with a focus on the testimonies of the Holocaust in the digital age, especially referring to the life of Eva Heyman herself.

The story begins on the day of his thirteenth birthday and then stops shortly before deportation to Aushwitz-Birkenauwhere unfortunately he will die.

The girl’s private testimony, noted in the pages of her diary, started a project of digital narrative of the Holocaust on an Instagram account and is parallel to a much broader project of digitizing the memory of the tragic events of history.

“The event was born from the idea of ​​making known the diary of Eva Heyman” I want to live “which I discovered by chance” – says theCouncilor for Culture of Trecastelli Liana Baci – “The pages let you see an intelligent, cultured girl, full of dreams and the desire to make them come true, dreams that, however, are interrupted together with her lightheartedness, showing all the tragic events. I was also struck by the fact that Instagram stories have been made of this diary on a page followed by over 1.2 million people and I have seen that there are many digital attempts to sensitize people and states on the issue of dignity and human rights.

The idea that too digital can preserve memory what happened inspired me to organize an event that includes the reading and interpretation of some pages of the diary followed by the projection of the related stories. Preserving the memory by all means is everyone’s duty, as is raising awareness among the public, even the youngest one who does not have access to direct memory, to fight hatred and to spread a culture of kindness “.

The event will take place in compliance with anti Covid regulations and is on reservation. Reinforced Green Pass allowed access. To make a reservation, you can call the Trecastelli Tourist Office at the following number: 071.7957851 or send an email to: trecastelliufficioturistico@gmail.com; museonoridenobili@gmail.com