‘Trek’ in the news: Mulgrew, Cho, Saldana, Livingston, Isaacs and more

Getty Kate Mulgew, Jimmi Simpson, Alex Kurtzman and the rest of the cast and crew of ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

“Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a summary. This is that recap, which is now a regular feature of Heavy on Star Trek, and this week’s recap involves Zoe Saldana, John Cho, JJ Abrams, Justin Lin, Jason Isaacs, Kate Mulgrew, Jimmi Simpson, Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman and Harold Livingston.

She may be the busiest actress in Hollywood Gareth Cattermole/Getty ImagesZoe Saldana and the cast of ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ at a premiere event

Zoe Saldana has been working non-stop for the past two years, and as a result, has a host of projects headed to movie theaters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, attendees at the CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas last week saw glimpses of the actress, who played Uhura in “Star Trek (2009),” “Star Trek into Darkness,” and “Star Trek Beyond.” — in two high-profile projects. On November 4, 2022, from director David O’Rusell, is “Amsterdam,” which the trade paper referred to as an “original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the plotlines.” most shocking secrets. in American history.” Saldana stars in the film alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek and Robert. DeNiro.

Also on the way is the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s “Avatar,” with the film’s title finally revealed during CinemaCon: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” set for release on December 16, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter , “The Way of Water” is set more than a decade after the events of “Avatar” and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the troubles that follow them, the ends to those who arrive protect each other, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” Saldana once again stars as Neytiri opposite Sam Worthington as Jake. Saldana received the CinemaCon “Star of the Year” award at the “Big Screen Achievement Award” ceremony on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022.

Saldana is also reprising another popular role. Principal photography is almost complete on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in which Saldana returns to play Gamora. Director James Gunn confirmed that the unusually short 50-day shoot was nearing completion in a tweet he posted on April 25, 2022.

Don’t make John Cho go

John Cho, who co-stars as Sulu in JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek” movies, will next be seen in “Don’t Make Me Go,” an Amazon Studios movie set for release on July 15. According to the official publicity blurb about the film, Cho plays Max, a single father who learns that he has a terminal illness. As a result, he “decides to try and garner all the years of love and support he will miss with her teenage daughter Wally (Mia Issacs) in the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to come with him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. weather.

Lin runs past ‘Fast X’

“Star Trek Beyond” director Justin Lin has exited “Fast X,” the 10th chapter in the lucrative “Fast & Furious” action franchise, which is already in production. According to a Hollywood Reporter article on April 26, 2022, no reason was provided for Lin’s unexpected departure, as she had directed “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”, “Fast & Furious”, “Fast & Furious”. 6″ and “F9: The Fast Saga,” and was set to direct “Fast X” and then the eleventh and final film in the franchise.

Lin, in a statement posted on the official Twitter account for the “Fast & Furious” franchise, wrote: “With the support of Universal, I’ve made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X’ and remain in the game. project as a producer. For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew, and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the ‘Fast’ family.”

Jason Isaacs Makes 'Mincemeat'

After making his mark on “Star Trek” with his role as the deceitful Gabriel Lorca in “Discovery,” Jason Isaacs has been as prolific as ever. He currently co-stars with Sophia Bush in the CBS medical drama “Good Sam” and, according to the Internet Movie Database, has completed the films “Mind-Set,” “Agent Game” (with Mel Gibson), “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, “Spinning Gold” and “Operation Mincemeat”. Isaacs stars opposite Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen (red hot thanks to “Succession”) in “Operation Mincemeat,” a dramatic thriller about a successful British deception operation of the same name that, during World War II, disguised the Allied invasion . of Sicily in 1943. Netflix, which has picked up “Operation Mincemeat” and will stream it starting May 11, released a trailer for the film on April 27, 2022.

Abrams returns to television with ‘Demimonde’

JJ Abrams, who produced and directed “Star Trek (2009)” and “Star Trek into Darkness” and produced “Star Trek Beyond,” will return to television, according to Variety, with “Demimonde,” the first show he has created since ” Fringe” in 2008. “Fringe” featured the talents of numerous “Star Trek” talents, according to the Internet Movie Database, including Leonard Nimoy, John Noble (who voices the villain in “Star Trek: Prodigy), Orla Brady (Laris /Tallinn in “Star Trek: Picard”), William Sadler, James Frain, Christopher Lloyd, Brad Dourif, Alan Ruck, Clint Howard and producers Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Akiva Goldsman. Variety added that the new HBO drama will follow “what happens after a woman (Danielle Deadwyler) is separated from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident while being forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family that has fallen apart. lost to a dark and distant other world.” Abrams, Variety reported on April 26, 2022, will write and direct the show, as well as executive produce through his company, Bad Robot Productions.

Mulgrew, Simpson, Kurtzman & Lumet Fall to Earth

The “Star Trek” imprint is present throughout Showtime’s new series, “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” which is based on the novel of the same name that served as the source material for the 1976 Nicolas Roeg film starring by David Bowie. Alex Kurtzman, who is the current lead of the “Star Trek” television franchise, co-created the show and directed four of the six episodes, according to the Internet Movie Database. Jenny Lumet, who co-created “The Man Who Fell to Earth” with Kurtzman, is a writer and producer on “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and a producer on “Star Trek: Picard.” ” Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy are the protagonists. They are supported by “Star Trek” actors Kate Mulgrew, the “Voyager” star currently reprising her role as Janeway on the animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” and Jimmi Simpson, who voices the villainous Drednok in «Prodigy». Showtime launched “The Man Who Fell to Earth” on April 24, 2022, with “Hallo Spaceboy,” to be followed by an additional nine weekly episodes.

Remembering Harold Livingston

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” screenwriter Harold Livingston died on April 28, 2022, at the age of 97, his nephew, Bobby Livingston, confirmed to Variety. Livingston, according to the trade paper, was also a novelist, a founding member of the Israel Air Force, and a radio operator. The Internet Movie Database lists 20 additional screenwriting credits, including episodes of “Mission: Impossible,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Future Cop,” and “Fantasy Island,” which, of course, starred the movie. guest star of “TOS”. and the villain of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”, Ricardo Montalban.

