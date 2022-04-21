‘Trek’ Stars Gear Up for Animated Family Movie, ‘LUCK’

ads

Apple TV+ Simon Pegg voices Bob the cat in ‘LUCK.’

Luckily, Apple TV+ has an upcoming animated movie involving the talents of several big names from “Star Trek.” The project is called “LUCK,” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, and stars Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg.

According to Memory Alpha, Goldberg played recurring character Guinan in 28 episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” from “The Child” in season two to “Suspicions” in season six, as well as in the “Star Trek Generations” movies. ” and “Star Trek Nemesis”. The character, a long-lived El-Aurian who was Ten Forward’s bartender and wise adviser to the crew of the Enterprise, especially Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), recently appeared in “Star Trek: Picard.” Goldberg was personally invited by Patrick Stewart to play Guinan again during a January 22, 2020 appearance on “The View.” She accepted the offer and reprized the character in the episode “The Star Gazer,” which premiered on March 3, 2022. Actress Ito Aghayere currently plays a younger version of Guinan on the Paramount+ show.

Stewart Invites Goldberg to Play Guinan in ‘Picard’ Play Video

Goldberg also made headlines on April 21, 2022, when NATPE, the National Association of Television Program Executives, announced that he would be among the winners of the 2022 Tartikoff Legacy Awards. According to Deadline, the other recipients include the legend of “Star Trek” William Shatner, current “Star Trek” television chief Alex Kurtzman, Amy Poehler, Maury Povich, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, and producer and media investor Jeff Sagansky. The awards, Deadline said, are given to recognize a select group of television professionals who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their field.

Pegg has played Montgomery Scott, better known as Scotty, the engineer on the USS Enterprise, in JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek” feature films. He has so far appeared in “Star Trek (2009)”, “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Star Trek Beyond”. Pegg, according to the Internet Movie Database, also co-wrote “Star Trek Beyond” with Doug Jung, and will later be seen reprising his role as Benji Dunn in “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8.”

Skydance will also ring a bell with many “Star Trek” fans. The company and its leader, David Ellison, according to the official Skydance Media website, have financed and produced dozens of movies and TV shows, including “Star Trek Beyond,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “True Grit,” various previous and upcoming adventures of “Mission: Impossible,” “The Adam Project” (co-starring Zoe Saldana) and Tom Cruise’s upcoming action movie, “Top Gun: Maverick.” According to the Internet Movie Database, Ellison is credited as an executive producer on both “Star Trek Beyond” and “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

Apple logo for ‘LUCK’

A press release distributed by Apple TV+ reveals that “LUCK” centers on the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. “When he discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must team up with magical creatures to change his luck,” the press release says. “Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown”) will voice Sam. When he’s out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change his luck forever. Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible,” “Ice Age,” “Star Trek Beyond”) will provide the voice of Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, played by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and La Tony Award winner Whoopi Goldberg stands guard as head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the search for a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.” Other voice talent includes Jane Fonda, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Flula Borg. Borg has no prior association with “Star Trek,” but fans are sure to be amused by his fearsome last name.

Also, according to IMDB, John Debney is composing the score for “LUCK.” Debney is a three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee whose many credits include two episodes of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (“The Nagus” and “Progress”), the Patrick Stewart film “Gunmen,” “Hocus Pocus” and the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” both with Doug Jones from “Star Trek: Discovery,” as well as “The Passion of the Christ, the first two “Spy Kids” movies, “Iron Man 2,” “ The Greatest Showman,” and the “Star Trek”-style sci-fi show, “The Orville.”

“LUCK” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5, 2022.

