Trek To Yomi made more money from Game Pass than sales on Playstation

Times of change are what we are experiencing these days, services are eating more and more of the cake, from the streaming game even subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass and the new PlayStation Plus model. Options that increasingly attract more users and that are becoming increasingly attractive to subscribers and developers.

In the case of Xbox Game Pass, its profitability for developers has been questioned a lot. The doomsayers spoke of “Killing the Industry”, when in fact it is the other way around. The Xbox model is transforming the industry and helping many creators make more money and even make their games more profitable.

Xbox Game Pass is the best option for small publishers

In this house we are already moving forward exclusively thanks to the interview we did with Locomalito, that Microsoft pays an interesting amount to bring the game to Xbox Game Pass. Damn Castilla EX it was one of the first games to enter the service back in 2017 when it was launched.

Now another developer has launched to tell his experience, it is the creator of Trek To Yomi, a game that we analyze in this house and that has won the hearts of users and critics. On his Twitter account, he has assured that the deal with Game Pass has paid off more than the sales it has generated on the Sony platform.