Trek to Yomi on Xbox Game Pass upon release, new trailer for the samurai action – Nerd4.life

Trek to Yomi received a new one trailer which shows some more details about its structure and also confirms its output directly on Xbox Game Pass, still without a precise date but expected for a generic 2022, at the moment.

Developed by Flying Wolf Hog, the Shadow Warrior team, and published by Devolver Digital, Trek to Yomi was announced at E3 2021 and is one of the four games announced for PC Game Pass during The Game Awards 2021, but at what apparently it will also arrive on the console section of the service, therefore in the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One catalog.

According to what you can see, the game is a kind of scrolling action with 3D graphics but two-dimensional setting, in which we follow the adventures of the swordsman Hiroki and his desperate attempt to save his village, as a promise made to his dying master.

From that moment the young man’s challenges begin samurai, on a journey that leads him to confront increasingly powerful enemies in fighting to the death. Trek to Yomi seems set on a particular action, which aims to reproduce the fight with katana where timing and reflexes are the predominant elements, all within a setting that incorporates feudal Japan represented with a sort of antique filter , in black and white.