Trekking, what to eat before hiking

Proper nutrition is also of vital importance for those who practice trekking: here are the tips on what to eat before a hike.

Not only for physical health in general but also for any sport or discipline, healthy eating and proper nutrition are of crucial importance. In fact, food represents the gasoline of our body, and as well as regularly it must be taken in an adequate way and above all in accordance with the needs that may derive from a particular sporting activity such as the one we are going to talk about here, namely that of trekking. Below we will therefore go to see some practical and concrete advice from the Italian Alpine Club on the right diet to be adopted.

Trekking, tips on proteins and vitamins to take

We can start from the discourse concerning the energy needs in general. Our body, in order to perform its functions correctly, needs to be nourished. Among these functions are the basic ones, such as breathing and heart contractions, those concerning muscle work and those that refer to digesting and absorbing food. Turning to the basic calorie requirement, this is approximately 1 kcal for each kilogram of weight. To this quantity, however, it is necessary to add the energy needed to carry out a physical activity. A level walk can require an average of 3.7 kcal / kg / hour. If, on the other hand, you run at medium speed, this value rises to about 9.5.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Running, the typical week and useful information: tips to follow

We can now look at how to meet this energy requirement and the discussion on starches and carbohydrates. Starches are found in foods such as bread, pasta, cereals, flour, potatoes and legumes. Rapidly absorbed sugars or carbohydrates in foods such as fruit, honey, jams, candies, cookies and sweets. As for carbohydrates, the share that serves our needs is about 55-60% of the total caloric intake.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> How many steps a day to take to keep fit? Spoiler: it’s not 10,000



Coming to the discussion of proteins, these are composed of chains of amino acids, or simple proteins, which can sometimes be linked to non-protein compounds, or complex proteins. Amino acids are used for the synthesis of tissue proteins and for the direct production of energy. The daily energy requirement is approximately 1 gram for each kilogram of body weight. However, vitamins are also essential for our body. For a sportsman or specifically a hiker, vitamins of group B are important, found in foods such as liver, egg yolk and cereals, but also those of group C, which are instead found in fresh fruit and vegetables. .

