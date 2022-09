A 7.7 magnitude tremor shook Mexico City on Monday afternoon, just on the anniversary of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes.

According to the National Seismological of Mexico, the tremor occurred at 1:05 pm in the town of Coalcomán, Michoacán.

Here are the images captured by several users who shared the moment of the earthquake on social networks, the reaction of the inhabitants to evacuate their homes and workplaces, as well as the report of the first damage.

People wait in the street after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

People gather in the street after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A woman is assisted for anxiety as people gather in the street following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

People gather in the street after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

In the municipality of Tecomán, a gas tank exploded, resulting in injuries to three people. (Reform Agency)

The roof of a gym located on the top floor of the Punto Bahía shopping center in Manzanillo collapsed. Since the afternoon, aid bodies carried out search tasks, which culminated last night when they found the lifeless body of a person. (Reform Agency)

“It’s completely random, this is a big earthquake, but earthquakes of different magnitudes happen every day,” explained Rocío Castillo, a researcher at the Department of Geography of the Center for Social Sciences and Humanities, of the UdeG. (Reform Agency)