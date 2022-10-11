Tremble, Cemex! Gautam Adani, fourth richest man in the world, buys cement for 606 million dollars – El Financiero

The Billionaire’s Conglomerate Gautam Adani is in advanced talks with Jaiprakash Groupwhich focuses on infrastructure, to buy its cement business for around 50 billion rupeespeople familiar with the matter said.

The deal includes a cement grinding unit and other smaller assets of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Y Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The acquisition will be made by one of the cement units recently acquired by Asia’s richest person, the people said, adding that an announcement was expected this week. Although the discussions are advanced, they could still be delayed either crumblepeople said.

If carried out, the acquisition will help consolidate Adani Group’s new dominance in the cement industryafter you bought Ambuja Cements Ltd. Y ACC Ltd. in may to switzerland Holcim Ltd. to become the second largest cement manufacturer in India virtually overnight with an installed production capacity of 67.5 million tons per year.

Representatives for the Adani Group declined to comment. Representatives for Jaiprakash Associates were not immediately available for comment.

The cement grinding plant has a capacity of 2 million tons a year. It began operations in October 2014 in Nigrie, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Stock Earnings

Jaiprakash Associates, the group’s flagship, rose a 10.3 percent at the close in Mumbai on Monday, touching the highest level in six months. Jaiprakash Power Ventures raised a 3.7 percentaccording to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The board of Jaiprakash Associates has decided to sell the cement business”significant” from the company to help reduce debt, according to the stock market filing on Monday. Separately, Jaiprakash Power Ventures said its board is seeking sell the Nigrie cement grinding unitas well as other secondary assets, without naming any potential buyers.

Adani Group said last month that it is seeking expand its cement production capacity to 140 million tons in five years and plan to inject 200 billion rupees in his newly acquired cement business.

The Indian tycoon has been on an acquisition spree this year across sectors as he quickly searches for to diversify Y expand your conglomerate. Adani Group has been moving into newer areas such as media, cement, health care and metals, going beyond its traditional core businesses of ports and power plants.