“Tremble Lionel Messi”: when MP Sandrine Rousseau makes fun of the Argentinian player of PSG on his lack of command of French

The member for Nupes uses the Argentinian playmaker to criticize a government project requiring a foreigner to have a minimum command of French in order to obtain a residence permit.

“Aspen Lionel Messi”, launches Sandrine Rousseau on Twitter in response to the government’s plan to condition the issuance of a residence permit to a foreigner on mastering a minimum level of French. .

“We will condition (…) the multi-year residence permit for a foreigner who spends several years on the national territory (on mastery) of the French language”, said Gérald Darmanin on Tuesday during questions to the government. A planned language check “either for naturalization or for a regularization examination”he explained.

Like Neymar and Zlatan

The EELV deputy from Paris uses the Argentinian PSG player to mock this legislative proposal because, having arrived in France almost a year ago, the latter has so far still not shown even minimal mastery. , from the language of Molière. La Pulga would, however, take French lessons.

A reproach which could also be addressed to Neymar, in Paris for five years. And to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his time who, despite spending four seasons at PSG, was never able to express himself in our language.

When, on the contrary, many other foreign players who play or have played in the French champion club, such as Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani or Marco Verratti for example, had made this effort.