Tremble Tony. Adamari López got tired of being alone and would show that she also has what to do

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

June 25, 2022 09:54 a.m.

It’s been over a year since Adamari Lopez Y Tony Costa They announced their separation. Although they never disclosed the reasons that led them to go their separate ways, rumors of infidelity were not lacking. Now everything seems to indicate that the green-eyed diva got tired of being alone and she would be sharpening her heavy artillery to fall in love with her again.

Adamari López also wants love in her life

As the Las Estrellas portal points out, everything happened during an interview she gave to People en Español magazine, where she was chosen as one of the most beautiful Latinas. In the internal pages of the publication, the Puerto Rican host confessed that she is ready to fall in love with her again.

From the magazine they asked him what are the things he looks for in that new person and Adamari Lopez she did not think twice to say that she wants someone who thinks about starting a family and who is with her “for life”. This is the first time that she openly refers to the status of her heart and the plans that she has for her.

While all this is happening, many fans are wondering if the page they had with Tony Costawho continues to participate in La Casa de los Famosos or if what he wants is to give him an opportunity to rebuild the family they formed during the 10 years they were together.

