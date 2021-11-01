tremendous blow to users

New blow for some WhatsApp customers. In fact, from today the application will not be available for some obsolete smartphones: what are they.

Whatsapp it never stops updating and for this reason the application will stop working on some smartphones considered obsolete from today. Those with the phones in question will no longer be able to install any update and this will result in the death of the application. In addition, November pre-announces a month of great news for the Menlo Park app ready to introduce further innovations within it.

There are many smartphones that from tomorrow will no longer receive updates with the Facebook Group that has decided to officially update the page dedicated to “Information on supported operating systems“. As for Android, the company’s press release reads: “Whatsapp will no longer support devices Android with operating system 4.0.4 And previous versions starting fromNovember 1, 2021. We encourage you to switch to a supported device or save your chat history by that date“.

While regarding Apple smartphones with iOS operating system, WhatsApp communicated with a note: “Whatsapp for iPhone necessity of iOS 10 or later versions“. So now the ball passes to users with obsolete smartphones. In fact, if they want to continue using WhatsApp they will have to find a device capable of supporting the application.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Facebook: new name and functions, what changes now

WhatsApp, new functions are coming: ‘Collections’ presented

Whatsapp is ready to renew the application with a new interesting function. In fact during the last conference Mark Zuckerberg launched a new feature called “Collections“. This feature will primarily affect Business users and it will make it easier for you to purchase items using categories. So the feature allows companies from organize the articles in their catalogs by category. This will make it easier for users to choose which products to buy.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Fortnite, another collaboration announced: two spectacular skins coming

In the last few hours, a note from the company has also been published stating: “We want to make WhatsApp the best way for people to buy goods and services and for companies to connect with their customers. For this reason we are making it easier to see what a company offers on the application“. In addition, the function was introduced in 2019 with the name of ‘Catalogs’, but on that occasion it passed a little on the sly.