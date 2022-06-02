Tremendous brawl between J Balvin and Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal and J Balvin were the protagonists of a heated lawsuit on social networks. It all started yesterday morning when the Colombian published a photograph in which he joked about the new look of the Mexican singer: “Find the differences” Balvin wrote next to the image, to which the interpreter of “Goodbye love” responded with a forceful message in which he assured that the urban artist had no talent.

In addition, Nodal alluded to the fight that José, Balvin’s real name, had a few months ago with the rapper “Residente”, who accused him of being false and composed a song in which he refers to this conflict. Nodal sang the chorus of that rap and in a mocking tone wrote: “Sorry, I also woke up a joker.”

Resident says he prayed for J Balvin’s mother; the Colombian expresses himself after tiraera Resident and J Balvin: why the tiraera?

Although it seemed that the clash would end there, the interpreter of “My people” was not silent and answered his rival with a low blow, since he uploaded a short video in which he appears with a tattoo on his face that says Belinda, doing reference to the singer’s recent break with the 23-year-old interpreter.

And although Balvin later tried to end the fight by laughing: “Now, no more, this was just for fun”, he had already unleashed Nodal’s fury, who recorded several stories explaining to his more than eight million followers why considers what the reggaeton player is doing an offense.

“This dude didn’t wake up joking, he woke up without taking his pills because it’s not at all consistent that the bastard has a documentary talking about mental health, but on his account, which has millions of followers, he uploads a photo so they can make fun of me, where clearly, and everyone knows it, I am getting up from a very ugly shit that I lived and there is no right to do those things “

Finally Nodal stated that, since he is not very good at speaking, he does his catharsis in music and that he is about to compose a song in honor of this lawsuit.

“I’m going to record something really cool that I plan to put out tonight for this guy, who hasn’t learned anything. He kicked you in the ass “Resident”, I think you liked it, but you won’t like mine because I wear cowboy boots, they’re pointy, they hurt much more, I hope you answer me. You are a reference for everything that is wrong in this industry, “said Christian. “Do you want to tease? make people laugh? just sing live on your carnal Instagram, don’t upload my things, from people you don’t know, asshole, “he added.

Finally, the representative of the urban genre assured that he was not worried about Nodal’s reaction and even recommended him to make a romantic song so that he sells well and breaks with all musical platforms: “Luck”, he concluded.