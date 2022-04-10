Tremendous madness in Italy! Goalkeeper scores from his own area to give his team the victory in minute 91
The goalkeepers are still in the news and the latest comes from the Italian third division, where there was an episode that will be remembered for a long time.
The play of a Spanish goalkeeper that opened the debate in the networks
The Modena he needed to win to stay at the top of Serie C and he wasn’t doing it against Imolese Calcium 1919. Seconds from the end and with the score tied (1-1), the goalkeeper Riccardo Gagno He took a right hand that ended in a goal and gave his team the victory.
The Imolese had tied at 87, so Modena he went on the attack in search of victory. The goalkeeper shot from his area looking for some of his teammates to connect and the unexpected happened: the ball bounced into the rival area and then passed the goalkeeper rossi to become the great hero of his squad in ’91.
After finishing the meeting, Gagno He referred to the strange situation of his both. “First of all I would like to express a thought to my colleague Gian Maria Rossi, it is bad to score a goal like that, but football is that too. I have yet to realize what happened, it is an indescribable emotion. Joy? He would have taken my shirt off, but at the time I didn’t quite understand what was going on”.
This goal of Gagno could mean promotion Modenawhich is first in Group B of Series C, a place that would give it direct promotion to the next category, two dates before the tournament ends.