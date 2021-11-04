Tremendous revenge of a 60-year-old from Washington who finds a 19-year-old and stabbed him to death

John Eisemann with his daughter

Comes from the US the chilling story of the father who traces and kills her daughter’s boyfriend: according to the information gathered by the man, the young man had it sold to sex traffickers. The US media tell the 60 year old John Eisenman stabbed the 19-year-old to death Aaron Sorenson and put it in the trunk of a car.

“He sold it to Seattle traffickers”: father kills his daughter’s boyfriend

The perpetrator of the vengeance, resident of the county of Spokane, in the state of Washington, was arrested by the police and charged with first degree murder. Apparently Eisemann had found out who was responsible for the disappearance of his daughter, who was sold to an organization in Seattle sex traffickers.

The revenge and blind fury of the father who finds and kills his daughter’s boyfriend

At that point the man has planned his revenge: after collecting information in October 2020, reached the young man and killed him by hitting him on the head with a concrete block and stabbing him several times. Sorenson’s decaying body was found in the trunk of one of them in mid-October Honda Accord green.

He kills his daughter’s boyfriend and locks him in the trunk of a car: the father-avenger is arrested

Subsequent findings made it possible to identify in those remains the 19-year-old Eisemann had at the time indicated as responsible the disappearance of his daughter. The suspect may leave pending trial only upon payment of a very high deposit: a million dollars.