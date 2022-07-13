Tremendous scare! She went to the bathroom and found an iguana

Florida. A Florida woman interrupted an unwelcome guest (iguana) in her bathroom on Saturday night.

Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that after putting a bag of popcorn in the microwave, she went to use the bathroom and “I opened the door and turned around quickly because I saw that thing there and I closed the door right away!” she said.

What was the thing? an iguana The reptile He couldn’t get out of the area on his own, so Reynolds had to turn to Harold Rondan of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little animal.

Rondan said he had already removed several iguanas from properties in South Florida this year.

Read more: They warn about the dangers of the Green Iguana marketed as a pet

“This is already the second this week,” he said. The specimen in Reynolds’ bathroom was a black iguana, the expert said.

Males of that species can reach 46 centimeters (18 inches), with tails also up to 46 centimeters.

“He took up most of the toiletReynolds said. Although not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, according to WSVN.

The animals are believed to have come to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released. Although not dangerous to people, some iguanas can spread the salmonella.