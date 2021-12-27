TREMONTI – Back to the Future

Thinking of Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen or John Petrucci it is a bit strange to associate the definition of ‘guitar hero’ with Mark Tremonti; yet the Italian-American guitarist, although less exhibitionist than the aforementioned shredders, is undoubtedly to be counted among the most prominent and prolific performers of the six-string (at least in the mainstream circuit) thanks to the success achieved first with Creed and then with Alter Bridge . After conquering the world with his bandmates, the tireless Mark has launched a few years ago in a solo project that bears his name, where in addition to venting his passion for speed metal he also tries his hand as a singer with growing results , which reach their peak in the latest “Marching In Time”. And from this we started in our chat, even if thanks to the Halloween atmosphere (the interview took place at the end of October) and the intimacy guaranteed by a connection via Zoom from the living room of the Tremonti house, the conversation soon changed. on other themes (from a thousand projects that revolve around the Alter Bridge galaxy to horror films and synthwave), revealing aspects of the guitarist / singer hitherto unpublished …

HAS LOCKDOWN AFFECTED SONGRWITING IN ANY WAY?

– The main difference is that compared to the other times I had no deadlines to meet and there was a lot of free time, so I was able to work on the details more calmly taking about three months just for the demos.

THE IMAGE TITLETRACK HAS A SPECIAL MEANING FOR YOU …

– It was inspired by the pregnancy of my wife, who was pregnant during the most dangerous period of Covid last year. It is essentially a dialogue between father and son in a strange and increasingly closed in on moment like the current one, hence the wish (“Don’t let this cold world change you“, ed) is to maintain one’s purity.

SONGRWITING CHAPTER: DO YOU WORK IN WATERTIGHT COMPARTMENTS BETWEEN ALTER BRIDGE AND TREMONTI, OR DO YOU EVER LEAVE SOMETHING IN THE DRAWER THAT FITS BOTH?

– Generally the only things I leave out of the Alter Bridges are if those too fast, which I generally keep for the Tremonti. In general, however, I try to compose the best music for the project I’m working on at that moment, then it may happen that some melodic line is too difficult for me to sing and then I keep it for Myles.

IF YOU WERE ASKED TO PREFER THE ALBUMS OF THE ALTER BRIDGE?

– So, surely “Blackbird” in first place, then “Fortress” and “One Day Remains” to complete the podium. Everyone else on the same level, there is no ‘least favorite’ (laughter, ed).

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT PATREON (paid platform that allows fans to get in touch with artists by having access to exclusive content in exchange for a monthly contribution, which has become very popular with bands in the last year, ed.)?

– Actually I don’t know, I’m already struggling to keep up with ‘classic’ social media: I personally use Instagram and Twitter, while my brother takes care of Facebook. For the rest between songrwiting and everything else I really don’t have time for anything else.

AS A HALLOWEEN ENTHUSIAST (in the background of the video-link we see a Ghostface swinging ‘hanged’ in the garden of the house, ed), WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE HORROR SOUNDTRACK?

– (Think about it, ed) Hard question. I was lucky enough to have participated in the production of the OST of “Scream 3”, so for obvious reasons I am very attached to that. For the rest, surely the “Halloween” saga is one of the most iconic from a musical point of view, as well as “The Shining” which remains my favorite horror. Overall I’m a big fan of all the old horror movies, which I grew up with from an early age, starting with “The Exorcist”.

IMAGINE SO YOU ALSO LIKE SYNTHWAVE …

– Yes, in the recording of the last Alter Bridge album I tried to insert some elements from the soundtrack. One of my favorite songs of the last decade is Gunship’s “Tech Noir”, a synthwave trio that impressed me from the first time I heard them on the radio.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE HORROR MASK: FREDDY (“Nightmare”, ed), MICHAEL (“Halloween”, ed) OR JASON (“Friday 13”, ed)?

– I would definitely say Freddy, historically my favorite. I’m a huge fan of Wes Craven, but obviously John Carpenter too.

AMONG THE HORROR FILMS OF THE THIRD MILLENNIUM, WHICH HAVE AFFECTED YOU THE MOST?

– “The Descent” is perhaps the one that scared me most among the post-2000 ones, then I would say “Mandy” with the legendary Nicolas Cage but also “Mindsommar”, “Babadook” and “Mama”.

WHAT IS LIFE AS A HOUSEWIFE?

– It’s strange being used to travel all along, but now that I have a seven month old baby girl I’m happy to be able to spend more time at home, because obviously when you have to go on a long tour it breaks your heart not to see her For me yes. For the future I don’t believe in streaming or anything like that, but we will probably do tpur of shorter duration.

HOW IS WORK GOING ON FOR THE NEW ALTER BRIDGE?

– It’s still early to say, but I’m sure I’m throwing down some ideas for the next album and I can already tell you that there will be some experiments, just because we don’t like to repeat ourselves.

HAVE YOU EVER TRIED TO SUPPORT THIRD BANDS AS A SONGRWITER OR PRODUCER?

– I’ve actually done this often in the past although more behind the scenes. For example, I gave John Connelly a hand for some Projected melodic lines, and then many others that didn’t end up in the mainstream. As a producer I have co-produced Submersed’s debut on Wind Up with Don Gilmore in the past many years ago, but then I would say nothing else.

THEN MICHAEL ‘ELVIS’ BASKETBALL (historic producer of Alter Bidge and Tremonti, ed) YOU CAN SLEEP QUIETLY …

– Yes, he is the best producer I know and by now he is like the fifth member of Alter Bridge.

“HUMAN CLAY” BY CREED (Tremonti’s band before Alter Bridge, capable of selling about 25 million records in America alone with the first three albums, ed.) LAST YEAR TURNED TWENTY YEARS: NO SPECIAL CELEBRATION?

– Actually some promoters had asked us for a celebratory Creed tour this year, but between the promotion of Tremonti and the recordings of Alter Bridge there really wouldn’t have been time, also because we want to put the right effort into each of the things we do, be it our side projects or the main band.

WHAT BUBBLES IN A POT IN THE HOUSE PROJECTED (side-project featuring Scott Philips of Alter Bridge and Eric Friedman dei Tremonti, ed)?

– At the moment I think they are working on a couple of videos for some new songs, and from what I’ve heard I think they are the best pieces Projected ever wrote. Unfortunately for the moment they are only a studio-project, even if I have said several times to John (Sevendust guitarist and Projected leader, ed) to do some live dates, but for the moment it seems impossible.

INSTEAD BRIAN (bassist of Alter Bridge, ed) ARE YOU ALWAYS COMMITTED TO REAL ESTATE?

– Yes, actually he is the only one without parallel projects but between his commitments in the real estate market and two small children he is always very busy.

METALLICA’S ‘BLACK ALBUM’ IS THIRTY YEARS OLD: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SONG?

– Difficult question… At the time of its release I liked “The Unforgiven” a lot, and it’s probably still my favorite, because I have a predilection for songs with more melancholy atmospheres.

HAVE YOU DISCOVERED SOME NEW PASSIONS DURING LOCKDOWN?

– I’ve painted a lot, especially my daughter’s bedroom. Then I moved house, so I was busy with the move. Finally I did a twelve week course in technical trading. And then of course I sang a lot, especially pieces by Frank Sinatra, who is one of my favorite singers.

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST GUITAR HERO?

– My love for the guitar was born with “Back to the Future” and Michael J. Fox, guitaristically speaking the protagonist of one of the most epic scenes in the history of cinema. Then at the time I literally loved “Crossroads” (“Mississippi Adventure” in Italian, a film in which Steve Vai also starred, ed): after that movie every time I heard a guitar riff on the radio, whether it was Boston or Rick Springfield’s “Human Touch”, I couldn’t help but ‘study’ it even though I was just a kid at the time.

HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT INSTEAD OF AN INSTRUMENTAL DISC?

– I have tried in the past to do some experiments but it is really complicated, also because for a single track it can take up to twenty guitar lines. As for me then I much prefer to write melodies to sing about, so much so that 80% of the time I have the guitar in my hand I play and sing, while the remaining 20% ​​is dedicated to pure technique.

THE STRANGEST THING A FAN HAS DONE FOR YOU?

– Well, for example I have a house full of action figures and dolls made by fans for every band I have played in: now my children use them to play, so they think their father is important since he has puppets like the Super heroes.