Tremors and lack of balance? These are not the only symptoms of Parkinson’s

Do you often experience tremors or lack of balance? Warning, do not underestimate these symptoms, they could be linked to this disease. Let’s find out in detail what it is and what the signals are.

Our body is like a machine, if something inside it doesn’t work it tries to send us signals. Often, however, we tend to underestimate them or pretend they don’t exist. While in most cases they could be transient symptoms, in others, they could be alarm bells for some diseases.

Parkinson's disease symptoms
Parkinson’s: here are the main symptoms

Medical science is constantly evolving, thanks to the latest research enormous strides have been made for the treatment of various diseases. On the other hand, the occurrence of more serious and rare diseases is also increasing. Often finding the symptoms is not easy, in some cases they may be associated with transient ailments or known diseases.

A concert example is that of tremors, when you start to feel this symptom you immediately think of Parkinson’s. But be careful, in some cases there are also other signs that we tend to underestimate. Are you curious to find out what they are? Let’s see together.

Parkinson’s: here are the symptoms that should not be underestimated

In Italy, Parkinson’s affects about 300 people a year, it is a neurodegenerative disease that affects movement. More men over 65 are affected, this disease affects the neurons of a specific area of ​​the brain dedicated to movement.

Often among the most frequent symptoms we find the tremors and lack of balancebut beware, they are not the only ones who show up when this terrible disease arises.

Parkinson's disease symptoms
Parkinson’s: There is not only tremor among the symptoms, here is what they are

Among the first signs of Parkinson’s we also find slowness of voluntary movements, such as walking or talking. It is also possible to notice a sudden change in posture, this disease can change it from erect to curved, making movement even more difficult.

For the moment the causes of this disease are still unknown, but for some years we have been talking about the importance of the food we eat. In detail, the committee examined that theexposure to some pesticides used for agriculture, increase the onset of Parkinson’s. This was revealed due to an increase in cases in farmers.

