Trend haircuts for this fall 2022

If the fashion shows that are held annually for this season are of any use to us, it is to get ideas for what will be the next trends in terms of clothing, footwear, hairstyles or makeup. After reviewing what the bets will be in terms of clothes and makeup, this time It’s time to put the focus on the hair.


Naturalness returns to hair and haircuts have become the protagonists. A clear example of this has been the influencer Marta Lozano who has decided to “cut to the chase” her hair and dare with a “clavicut” cut. These are the haircuts that we will see the most in the coming months.


pixie cut


Pixie.
It is one of the haircuts that do not go out of style. Despite being very risky, he is still in the top of the most favorites. It is a cut that adapts very well to all face features and all face types. It is a haircut that offers different possibilities when styling it and that above all shows naturalness to the face.


buzz cut


Buzz.
It is possibly the riskiest of all that we are going to see. It consists of literally shaving almost completely the head. It has been worn by celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Cara Delevigne or Amber Rose. In addition, most of them usually combine it with platinum blondes or bright colors.



clavicle cut


Clavicut.
At the level of the clavicle. It is one of the most favored haircuts and the one that celebrities tend to bet on the most. It rejuvenates, it is natural and it also usually suits all types of faces. The last to join this trend cut has been the Spanish influencer Marta Lozano and we have to recognize that it is ideal!




midi length cut


Long midi.
It is the ideal haircut for those who want to keep their hair, but this time in a shorter way. It is a cut below the shoulders and without reaching the chest area. Provides versatility and many styling options, from classic straight hair to casual waves




bob cut


Bob.
It is a cut above the shoulder. Medium hair that is cut without layers. We can find different forms of “bob”, for example the “long bob” when its length exceeds the shoulders. Among the variety of cuts we can find: “Sharp bob” like the one worn by influencer Alexandra Pereira. With “Little bob” bangs. For curly hair “bob curly” with layers and disheveled, giving a feeling of naturalness.

