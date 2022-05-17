Trending hair dyes that go well with brunettes and blondes

More heat, shine and fantasy! After the cold weather of winter, the category of hair dyes for Summer 2022 comes especially bright according to some of the most sought-after professionals in the industry beauty.

For starters, cool tones are gone and warmer ones are introduced for blondes, brunettes, redheads and all. hair tones in-betweens, according to Matt Rez, the pro behind the brilliant locks of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Eiza González. ‘The warmth in hair color it creates a spark, which is something all of us have been craving for a long time,’ says Rez. “I think the calls for warmer colors are representative of how much everyone has wanted to get off the dark side of things in recent years.”

This spirit of well-being, coupled with the ‘playful feeling for summer ingrained in us since childhood’ – as Angela Hazelton, colourist at The Marie Robinson Salon calls it – means we are all experiencing a instinctive need for change. ‘It’s also easier change hair color when you have a summer glow on your skin,’ adds Hazelton. Her New York colleague Jenna Perry, the colorist for Bella Hadid and Maude Apatow, agrees that you need to switch up the tones: There’s nothing like fresh highlights to add an extra touch to your summer look: ‘The sun is out longer in the warmer months, which means it reflects off your hair and skin more,’ says Perry. ‘As everyone’s skin tone appears more sun-kissed, it’s an excellent time to improve your hair look’.

And let’s not forget that nostalgia comes in a different way in summer. As Mauricio Bermúdez, senior colorist at Suite Caroline in New York, says, ‘From the song of summer to our summer loves, the season of the sun is a hallmark of good memories in our year, and the hair color it’s also a great time stamp. From bright auburn to honey-gold blonde, these are this year’s hottest summer hair colors.

Honey-gold blonde

As the warmer months descend, one of Rez’s most in-demand shades is honey-gold ‘bronde’: ‘It’s that perfect union between blonde and brown‘, He says. ‘The background and depth of the silhouette is created with a medium to light brunette shade. Lightly blended honey gold highlights accent the perimeters and run along the ends for maximum vibrancy and contrast. This color has a shiny effect. The warmth of the highlights creates the perfect glow.’

Trend hair tone Summer 2022.Photo: Courtesy Matt Rez

Peach-pink blonde

According to Perry, those looking to immerse themselves in tales of fantasy should consider a touch of neon in warm tones: “I’m finding that light blondes are more playful by adding peaches and pinks,” says Perry.