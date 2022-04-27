Trending haircuts for summer 2022: All the trendy styles

Which are the haircuts that will inspire your next look change? With the arrival of summer our desire to succumb to beauty bets that favor and manage to emphasize the features of our face. For this reason, as soon as Fashion Weeks are held anywhere on the planet, we begin to notice the trends who are going to lead, from that moment, the panorama beauty. This season, the return of the style currents that revolutionized past decades will dictate what scalps are in vogue and which are relegated to the background, considered obsolete.

The catwalks and the prescribers of style have sentenced what are the haircuts that will dominate throughout this 2022. However, not all those that appear in said style manual will become a wise choice in the hottest months of the year, since, often, we look for fresh and bearable proposals for fear that the high temperatures will make us feel extremely uncomfortable.

whatever the haircut which you choose when you finish immersing yourself in this article, we recommend something: Do not forget that, according to experts in the field of hairstylenaturalness and movement are two common denominators of the scalps who promise to lead the lists of the movements beauty in the coming months.

Trending haircuts for summer 2022

The thousand and one versions of the bob

The bob haircuts they denote versatility and comfort in their purest form, which is why in recent months, many style prescribers have fallen for them. It is obtained by cutting the hair right by the chin area and everything indicates that it will star in the asphalt in all its variants. The Bob It looks good on any type of face and is the ideal option for those looking for a youthful and cheerful result. While the woman in the first photograph carries a bob cut with natural curlsthe second defends a perfectly polished bob. The Chanel model, in the third image, shows how to use a finish Bob if you have the slightly wavy hair.