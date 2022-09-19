Trending Hollywood News Today: Gigi Hadid’s Dad Breaks Silence On Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio, BTS’s V Opens Up About Being Hurt By Friends & More

From Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, talking about his daughter’s supposed relationship with Titanic star, Leonardo DiCaprio, to Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V, opening up about being hurt by people he considered like friends ; many Hollywood and international celebrities made headlines today. It’s the first day of the week, Monday, and if you missed any important update or news from the west, don’t worry because BollywoodLife is here with the recap of what happened in Hollywood and in other international film and music industries. Below is today’s list of Hollywood News trends

BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V Opens Up About Being ‘Hurted’ By People He Considered Friends; reveals being treated as a “valuable asset”

Kim Taehyung aka V of K-pop group BTS is ARMYs favorite. Recently, in an interview with Vogue, he spoke with all his heart and revealed that he was treated like a valuable asset.

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-kim-taehyung-aka-v-opens-up-on-being-hurt-by-people-he-considered-friends-reveals-being-treatment-as- valuable-asset-entertainment-news-latest-kpop-updates-2191365/

Meeting between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: Mohamed, the father of the model, describes his former meeting with the star of Titanic; said: ‘He is a very nice man’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been in the news for the past few days because of their supposed relationship. Recently, Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid opened up about his daughter’s rumored relationship and also heaped praise on Leonardo DiCaprio.

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/leonardo-dicaprio-gigi-hadid-dating-the-supermodels-dad-mohamed-describes-his-old-meeting-with-the-titanic-star-says-hes- a-very-nice-man-hollywood-news-2191293/

BTS: Kim Taehyung’s Magazine Photo Shoot Inspires ARMY Poetry; V’s confession will make you fall harder for him [View Pics]

BTS’s V, aka Kim Taehyung, did a photo shoot for Vogue magazine, and photos of the same went viral. He looks amazing in the photos and ARMY just can’t keep calm.

Check out the pictures here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/bts-kim-taehyungs-magazine-photoshoot-inspires-poetry-from-armys-vs-confession-will-make-you-fall-harder-for-him-view- photos-korean-entertainment-news-2191048/

Kate Winslet hospitalized after slipping on film sets of her film Lee

Titanic star Kate Winslet filmed for her film Lee in Croatia. While filming the film, she slipped and injured herself, and was rushed to hospital. Deadline shared a statement from the actress’ rep that said she was doing well and would be filming this week as planned.

James Cameron talks about the Avatar re-release

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The first part of the film was released in 2009, and now, the sequel is ready to hit the big screens after 13 years, and the makers decided to release the first part in theaters on September 23, 2022. Recently, at the world conference of film press, Cameron spoke about the re-release of Avatar and said that they’ve remastered it, and the viewing experience will be different this time around.