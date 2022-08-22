Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian’s Parisian Thief “The Blame,” Allu Arjun-Armaan Malik Collaborates with K-Pop Group TRI.BE, Scott Disick Suffers Minor Injuries in Car Crash, and More

Kim Kardashian’s heist Yunis has revealed details about how and why he planned to rob the model and entrepreneur in Paris in 2016. Johnny Depp could make an appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs while Armaan Malik collaborated with the group K-Pop TRIBE. Here’s a low point…

Kim Kardashain’s Parisian robber speaks in an interview

Yunis, one of the thieves involved in stealing jewelry worth $10 million from Kim Kardashain in Paris in a terrifying robbery, gave an interview. He was released from prison for health reasons. He said Kim Kardashain liked to show off his wealth and it was not appealing to those who could not afford it. He said he didn’t feel guilty for stealing it. He stole her $4 million engagement ring given to her by her then-stepfather, Kanye West. The interview arrived on Vice News. Yunis and his co-conspirators were named the Grandpa Gangsters.

Armaan Malik-Allu Arjun collaborates with TRIBE

Armaan Mallik and Allu Arjun’s song Memu Aagamu is the superstar’s first with a Korean pop group, Tribe. It’s a group of girls. Armaan Malik’s voice, Allu Arjun’s swag, and the artistry of the K-Pop girl gang make the song special.

Scott Disick is slightly injured in a car accident

TV personality Scott Disick was involved in a car accident on his silver Lamborghini Urus. This was reported by TMZ. The car overturned on its side. He just suffered a cut. The incident happened in the Estates of the Oaks gated community in Calabasas, California. The car suffered heavy damage after hitting a stone mailbox. He is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. The couple have three children together.

Kylie Jenner stops a troll like a pro

Kylie Jenner is one of the world’s youngest billionaires, and she takes no nonsense from anyone. She had made a TikTok video with her best friend Stassie Karanikolau when someone commented on her lips. Kylie Jenner fired back saying, “It’s the filter but fuck off.”

Johnny Depp will make an appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Rumors suggest that Johnny Depp could make an appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs. He would be dressed as the Moonman Mascot.