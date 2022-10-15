Trending nail designs for fall 2022

The nail designs have always been, and will continue to be, a great statement of personality. Over the years, innovations in this art they have gone from being minimalist to have designs 3Deffects glazedand even include rhinestones small to decorate.

In interview with Betina R. Goldstein, Mexican manicurist and celebrity expert, we talked about the new nail trends. Her work on her hands is so precise that it has become her trademark. ‘I go to museums very often and being in nature inspires me a lot,’ she tells Vogue Mexico and Latin America. For her, the biggest trends of the season are: ‘Chocolate frosted nails, which are just high gloss dark brown nails, olive green colors and safari nails,’ she says.

The manicurist experiments all the time with nail designs that are in trend, but also recognizes the importance of always having them in good condition. ‘Our hands are one of the most important parts of the body,’ she says. ‘They are the first thing that reveals our age, and they also reveal our stories. When I look at my hands, I see my dad’s hands and it makes me smile.’

to do all your nail designs, the manicurist prefers to use regular nail polish: ‘I love it because I can change my nails easily’ she adds, ‘although there is now a Manicurist brand product called Green Flash which is a Hybrid Gel. It goes on like a gel, but when you take it off it comes off like regular polish with no damage to the nail.’

Nail designs in trend fall 2022

chocolate glazed nails