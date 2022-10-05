Trends and novelties in aesthetic medicine for this fall

what’s new in medical-aesthetic treatments? We tell you everything you need to know about the latest trends and news.

On the occasion of the International Day of Aesthetic Medicine, which is celebrated every September 6, the pharmaceutical company Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, launched the campaign Bye Bye Canon as a reflection on the current definition of beauty and to highlight the importance of having scientific knowledge in each of the medical-aesthetic treatments. This initiative aims to break the stereotypes established by society and give value to the free interpretation of beauty, without prejudice, and to the individual decision to opt for treatments that promote their physical and emotional well-being, in line with the company’s pillars : According to a study, it has been shown that facial aesthetic treatments are associated with significant improvements in the social and psychological well-being of patients, and in the reduction of stress related to appearance, thus confirming that these treatments are a means to improve overall health.

The most demanded treatments

Once this time of the end of summer has arrived, with the consequent good intentions of the beginning of the school year, the most requested treatments at the Hospido Clinic are those that deal with “fixing the excesses of summer”. Ana HospidoMedical Director at Clínica Hospido, tells us about the most demanded options.

To treat facial dehydration caused by the intense summer sun, we have facial mesotherapy treatments based on combinations of hyaluronic acid and vitamins, or platelet growth factors. In some cases we go further, performing a “full face” treatment, helping to reposition those structures that have lost volume so that, in addition to achieving a “good face” effect, we induce the generation of our own collagen, stopping the trend of the face a the sagging To do this, we have hyaluronic acid fillers and an innovative hybrid that combines hyaluronic acid with calcium hydroxyapatite. In a single session we achieve a facial lifting effect without the need to resort to surgery, improving the architecture of the skin. Solar radiation also tends to produce the appearance of spots on the skin that disfigure the appearance and that our patients want to eliminate. Once their nature has been diagnosed, we can attenuate or even eliminate them, depending on the type of hyperpigmentation in question, with peels, laser, IPL (pulsed light) and, of course, with the help of home treatments. On the other hand, those fantastic terrace beers, accompanied by their pinchito, have taken their toll on us and we have to deal with those extra kilos. The solution is to follow healthy and controlled dietary guidelines. In addition, in our center, we have excellent equipment, such as medical cryolipolysis, which helps us permanently eliminate localized fat, and radiofrequency with ultrasound to reduce skin flaccidity. And last but not least, the beginning of autumn is the ideal time to start treating those varicose and spider veins that, in addition to making our legs ugly, on many occasions, they also cause us discomfort and pain. Its removal, both by chemical sclerotherapy and vascular laser, is a treatment that requires time. If we want to be perfect for next summer, this is the ideal time to start these treatments.

Understand digestive, hormonal and emotional health

After the success of the three previous editions of “Health Hackers Meeting”, next October 8 and 9, Xevi Verdaguer will celebrate its IV edition. A weekend of meetings to learn keys and Essential tips for health. Two days of unique experiences in a beautiful farmhouse surrounded by nature in the heart of Joanetes, la Garrotxa. Xevi Verdaguer will give three talks on different topics that are interspersed throughout the conference with those of other experts in different disciplines. On this occasion, he will offer his extensive experience on: “How the intestine influences our psychological balance, “Everything that hides your gases” and “How to prevent excess estrogen”.

In 2018 the first edition of “Health Hackers Meeting” was held and, since then, many personalities have supported Xevi’s project on the path to scientific dissemination and health education: Mercedes Milá, Ariadne Artiles, Silvia Abril , Verónica Blume, Nora Navas, Andrea Vilallonga or Alejandra Onieva among other familiar faces. One of the star guests who is always present at the meetings is Aida Artiles who, on this occasion, will teach a practical Jivamukti Yoga class. This IV edition will feature the presence of professionals such as Magali Dalix who will hold a class in the form of a de-stressing challenge together with the actor Maxi Iglesias or the well-being expert Xuan Lan, who will give a Yoga class to combat stress. Added to these activities are different meditation practices, a cooking show with Ricky Mandle, co-founder of Delicious&Sons; aromatherapy workshop with the firm Pranarom, mindfulness session with Dr. Juan Carlos Durán and Carolina Romero, as well as a cooking workshop with Teresa Carles and Mar Barri; founders of Flax & Kale and a meditative experience with Gongs that will kick off the weekend.