Trends haircuts winter 2021-2022, the French bob and the gray shade of Megan Fox

In this winter 2021-2022 many can be achieved cuts hair trendy and can also be combined with many new hue. These hairstyles are perfect for having an irresistible look in the winter season.

New haircuts winter 2021-2022

Laura Chiatti she recently showed off a new hair and more precisely she opted for a bob at the French of platinum blonde shades. The cut in question turns out to be even and to complete the whole there is a very light fringe. As for the styling, the actress has created some soft waves. This cut is ideal for framing Laura’s face. The French bob is perfect on sweet features, so it’s always best to ask your hairdresser for advice. (Continue after the photo)

Haircuts trends for winter 2021-2022

Chiara Ferragni too she renewed her look and applied some extensions, to have a much longer hair. The influencer with the new hair also makes many hairstyles, such as a high ponytail, a chignon or the loose door on the shoulders. (Continue after the photo)

Emrata and Dua Lipa also sport extensions. For a few months now Arisa has been cutting her hair and making a buzz cut: for those unfamiliar with it, this is a short, almost shaved cut. The singer has combined her hair with a very original rainbow nuance that gives her a very jaunty style. The cut and the shade in question are very difficult to wear, so they can be chosen by a woman who is never afraid to dare. (Continue after the photo)

Fashion shades hair

Given the arrival of winter, Elisabetta Canalis has also chosen a new shade for her hair. The former tissue has opted for a shatush of color brown chocolate which also gives her a lot, thus returning to the look she had at the beginning of her career. (Continue after the photo)

Lately Megan Fox posted a photo on Instagram where she sports a hair gray in which there are wonderful silver reflections and with dark roots. Instead Selena Gomez, for her hair she chose a blonde shade and the latter is perfect for illuminating the face. The long awaited moment has finally come for all women to choose and create new ones cuts from hair And hue because of this winter 2021-2022.

