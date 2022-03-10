Trends left by COVID and will continue in 2022

More spontaneity when it comes to booking, opting for domestic destinations, for accommodations that have implemented the latest technological solutions -Artificial Intelligence (AI) and recognition technologies- or for establishing the office in any destination in the world to work remotely, calls workations. These are some of the trends left by the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue in 2022 in markets such as the German, British and American markets, according to an analysis by Statista Q presented at the ITB in Berlin. which highlights that recovery is already on the horizon, with global turnover at 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In this sense, according to Statista’s Mobility Market Outlook (MMO), a significant improvement was already noticed in 2021with a 36% increase in revenue growth compared to 2020.

These data highlight that last year the industry achieved a global turnover of around 260,000 million euros, a figure that this 2022 will reach 353,000 million, with a growth rate of 46%, the highest in recent years , while the long-awaited full recovery will not arrive until 2024

The main trends that COVID leaves and that will continue.

On the other hand, as you recall, the coronavirus crisis has had a great impact in the behavior of the traveler in the last two years, and many of the trends it has set in motion will continue in 2022, according to its Global Consumer Survey (GCS), carried out last month in the German, British and American markets. Among them, the following stand out:

Greater spontaneity in reservations

Since the pandemic began, spontaneity and short notice booking have been key in the tourism industry. Something that is going to be maintained this year.

As the study highlightsin 2019 on the German market the majority of tourists (53%) took more than three months to decide on an international trip, a percentage that will drop to 39% in 2022, while 28% of tourists will take from one to three months, and 24 % will need only less than four weeks to plan their vacation.

For this reason, compared to the pre-pandemic period, trip cancellation insurance has increased by almost 10%, while termination insurance has increased by even 20%.

This model change is even more evident in the case of the North American market. If in 2019 the majority were citizens who decided their trip more than three months in advance (43%), now those who do it less than four weeks before leaving win by a landslide: 49%.

The same happens in the British market: compared to a large majority (51%) who in 2019 decided their trip more than three months in advance, for this year that rate has already dropped to 34%, while 30 and 31% decide between one and three months before or in less than four weeks.

Follow the boom of domestic destiny

As a result of the pandemic, there was a boom in domestic tourism, something that will continue this 2022.

If in the US market in 2019, 53% traveled to national destinations in 2019, that figure will rise to 78% this year, while only 12% will travel within the same continent.

With regard to tourists from the United Kingdom, of the 45% who spent their holidays in their country in 2019, this year 66% will decide on staycations, according to the survey, which highlights that only 47% want to travel to the same continent , compared to 63% in the last year before the pandemic

The same happens in the German market. The German Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, already highlighted how in June 2019 German visitors represented 84% of overnight stays, while in June 2020 and 2021 the figure was 94%.

The Statista survey highlights that domestic tourism is more popular than ever: 73% of German travelers are planning a trip to their country during the next 12 months, a rate that in 2019 was 39%.

This commitment to traveling around the country is especially relevant among young people: this year, more than 38% of travelers under the age of 30 will spend their holidays in Germany, an increase of almost 25%

What’s more, 12% of Germans surveyed use sustainability to justify their trips to their own country, while 37% find going on holiday to Germany just as exciting as going abroad.

The importance of technology

On the other hand, more than half of all travelers surveyed say they are interested in new technologies in their future trips. Thus, 21% of tourists from Germany, the US and the UK wantsmart home devices in their accommodations.

Travelers are also interested in recognition technology (19% in Germany and the US), virtual reality tours (key for 20% and 17% of US and UK travelers respectively) and personalized travel recommendations AI-based (attracting 21% of US tourists)

Workouts on the rise

On the other hand, for many citizens after the pandemic a new reason to travel has appeared: work, which has brought workations into vogue.

Last summer, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, popularized the concept, announcing that each employee was entitled to up to four weeks of workations. Since then, the global volume of searches for it has doubled.