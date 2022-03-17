Trends: What color can you dye to be fashionable this season?

The prominent French leather goods company Louis Vuitton, known for its bags and suitcases, organized a parade in Paris like every year, where it surprised not only with its exquisite creations, but also with the trend set by its famous guests.

Celebrities from all over the world attended the great fashion event par excellence, and especially the actresses Sophie Turner, Emma Stone and Julianne Moore, they attracted a lot of attention.

Not only because of their splendid outfits with the slogan of black & white that is proposed for clothing this year, but because they coincided in an unusual hair color.

Advised by the best stylists, the stars of Game of Thrones, La La Land and Siempre Alice, among other great films, opted for a red-haired look that was all the rage during and after the event.

It is clear that each one gave their imprint, that is, they adapted the tone to their skin color, and combined the outfit perfectly, which being black and white allowed the reddish hair to shine to the fullest.

They were acclaimed by the press, by experienced critics in the world of fashion and by the public that packed hair salons around the world to emulate the exotic choice that will arrive in Latin America to give a little heat to this fall-winter season.

Stone dazzled in a military jacket with pointed shoulder pads and a straight miniskirt with an A-line overskirt. To that she added tall rain boots and a matching quilted bag.

For his part, Turner, who is waiting sweetly, chose a white shirt, a midi dress with straps and a top. He accompanied his outfit with a black velvet jacket and sandals.

Finally, the great Moore wore a black dress-cap with horizontal ribbons, a white shirt buttoned up to the neck, black stockings, patent leather boots and a black mini bag.