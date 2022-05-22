Trendy bangs: Megan Fox’s hairpiece, curly ones, sideways…

Although they had their moment of glory a year ago when a wave of celebrities They chose them to change their look, this season we verified that there are not so many who wear it, but those who do, propose bangs beyond everyone’s favorite curtain. The latter has not gone anywhere and still occupies a privileged position among the trends of the moment, not in vain, experts admit that the cut in the form of an inverted “V” and inspired by actress Brigitte Bardot It always favors because it has the superpower to adapt to any face and give the hair more movement. Besides of curtain fringewe present you the lopsided, the curly or the one that will be chosen by those who do not dare with a definitive transformation through hairpieces or the layers that maintain the length and allow the collected ones.

Megan Fox and her removable bangs

In September 2021, Megan Fox was attending the Met Gala with a Betty Page-inspired fringe that unleashed opinions of all kinds. Away from that proposal (for many risky) although in tune with the new era of the actress, who now walks the red carpet with beauty looks open to experimentation, Fox has attended the Billboard Music Awards with another hairpiece that follows the trends of the momentwhich dictate that the horizontal cut is carried long and bushy.

