Trendy hair look with beautiful and practical parade bangs

Melissa Satta: new flawless hair look with beautiful and practical fashion fringe, which is one of the hottest trends of winter 2022. Copy her style immediately!

Feminine beauty also passes through the hair. They are a symbol of sensuality par excellence. Having a healthy, flowing and full-bodied hair is the desire of almost all women. Not all, however, are lucky enough to have it so natural. However, to improve the appearance of the hairthere are many specific treatments to try, including the energizing and invigorating anti-hair loss vials.

But taking care of your hair also means choosing the right cut or the hairstyle that enhances them best. Every new year always opens with many interesting ideas for the hair look. 2022 is also full of ideas and suggestions, including best sellers and news.

For the cuts, the bob is very popular in all its versions, short, medium or long, with or without bangs. But 2022 is also the year of the pixie cut, called “pixie cut”, loved by the likes of Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman.

The hopeless romantics, on the other hand, can continue to proudly show off long and flowing locks. Melissa Satta is also part of this “club”, who enchanted everyone on Instagram with her new hair look. Let’s analyze her style immediately!

Melissa Satta: top look with long hair and bangs

Melissa Satta changes her look and chooses a timeless style: long hair with parade bangs. This hair look goes well with any type of outfitfrom the most practical everyday one to the most sought after one to show off on a special occasion.

La Satta could not resist the charm of the bangsvery popular for winter 2022. We are talking about a sort of “accessory” for all ages that frames the eye and gives a more jaunty look. Straight, parade, short, long, curtain or side: you can choose between various types of bangs, the important thing is to identify the one that best suits the shape of your face.

The fashion show fringe is the one most loved by actresses, models and social influencers. The reason is simple: it is perfect for short cuts, especially for the pixie cut but, at the same time, also looks good with long, straight or layered hairbecause it gives more movement and enhances the face.

This type of fringe looks good on everyone. What makes the difference, however, are the expert hands of the hair stylist, who must be able to give it the right length and the perfect cut, based on the shape of the face. If it is long and narrow, the scaling should be light, barely hinted at.

For women with a round face, on the other hand, experts recommend opting for a pulled central tuft. Very nice the result of the fringe parade even on oval faces. In short, we are talking about a versatile fringe, perfect for those who want a more youthful and jaunty hair look, but still elegant.

Another strong point of the parade bangs consists in the fact that highlights the eyebrows. Those of Melissa Satta are thick, double and well defined, expertly combed and enhanced with a specific pencil. Eyebrows play a key role in all types of make-up: they enhance the eyes and open the gaze, which is charged with sensuality.

Beautiful brows can change your facial expression, even giving away a few years less. Analyzing Satta’s look again we notice that, excluding the bangs, her hair is long and even. A strategic choice that offers the possibility to range between an infinite number of hairstyles.

In fact, when the hair is long and even, it is easier to collect it in a braid or in a high and pulled chignon. Overall, Melissa Satta’s look fits perfectly! Beautiful, sophisticated and, at the same time, sober. It is the perfect style to stand out with class and naturalness.

If you have long hair like the Satta, try doing a parade bangs. And, if you have any doubts about whether it will look good on you, feel free to ask your trusted hairdresser for advice.