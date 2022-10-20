Trendy hairstyles for fall-winter 2022/2023

Hair should be like the wardrobe: when starting a new season you have to renew it. This change has to be done following the latest hair trends and, this fall, it comes loaded with interesting novelties to choose from such as the hairstyle tomboythe cuts pixie either mullet or new shades of hair that we cannot fail to take into account.

Like every year, the catwalks have set new trends in terms of what will be worn, not only in terms of fashion, but also in makeup and hairdressing. In recent fashion shows, wet-look hair has stood out, as well as looser and more natural hairstyles. Styles that we can plagiarize without problem in the coming months when events, dinners with friends and parties conquer our agenda. Change your hair for every occasion!

Leave behind the fear of cutting your hair. Miley Cyrus, Úrsula Corberó or Kylie Jenner are some of the celebrities who have already dared with a radical change. Though Nor should you make such drastic changes to your imagethe stylist Fran Galán of the salon The Beauty Concept Hair He assures that this season will be “easy and without much fanfare, but with very feminine proposals.”

If you are considering giving your hair a new look, at THE OBJECTIVE we have talked to great hairdressing experts so they can tell us the styles that are going to be worn the most during the season. Trendy cuts, hairstyles and shades among which to find those that best suit your style.

Tomboy hairstyles and midi cuts

One of the hairstyles that will be all the rage this season is the cut to garçon. It is comfortable, very easy to style and has that look genderless that feels great on the most rounded faces. The stylist David Lesur, training director of the David Künzle salons, proposes a variation of his classic style with longer and more elongated contours to achieve a more modern and sophisticated image.

The actress Charlize Theron with a masculine haircut. (Source: Gtres)

This hairstyle, in addition to being comfortable, rejuvenates the image and simply needs to be touched up every six to eight weeks to keep it perfect. Despite being androgynous, highlights the most feminine side of women. “It gives courage, personality and independence,” says the specialist.

The style tomboy has also evolved this season with more gradient lengths that give life to hairstyles pixie either mullet. “They have been advancing in length with a very oriental touch in terms of textures and finishes, a lot of movement and weathered vertigo,” warns Ismael de Felipe.

Extra long hair is going out of style and its ground is being won by medium or short hair a little grown for women looking for a look more daring. “The most demanded cuts in our salon are cuts at collarbone height with straight lines but not in a block, but full of movement”, confesses Ismael de Felipe.

Each hair has its own characteristics so the most important thing is adapt the cut to each client and achieve a unique and highly studied result. In this way, the professional can choose between different midi cuts to thicken the thinnest hair. They will also be able to play with the Bobs. They are flattering for practically all face types because they give the sensation of volume and allow you to play with different lengths and textures in the final finish.

Wavy midi cut hair. (Source: Efe)

The cuts that are going to have the most importance are straight, square and at different heights. «The most powerful is the one that will reach the height of the chin. That is one of the top trends of the season. It doesn’t matter if you have straight hair, curly hair, parted in the middle… the only difference compared to other years is that a small triangle is made on the front part that gives life to a fringe”, says Carlos Fernández, Franck’s specialist. Provost.

Clavicut, the favorite cut of autumn

Within the midi mane, the Clavicut cut stands out, which has emerged as the star of the season. It is a hairstyle that is seen a lot on the catwalks and that has already been adopted by many celebrities. One of the keys to its success is that it is most flattering. According to Raquel da Conceiçao, director of the creative team at Llongueras, “depending on your silhouette and the type of face, it softens the features a lot and gives it a much more childlike touch.”

It is a perfect haircut for long hair or for those who already have a midi cut but want to give it a twist to your hairstyle. The midi is not only a trend because of how good it feels, but also because of its versatility when it comes to styling it, since It adapts both to the day to day and to a special event. In the words of Raquel da Conceiçao: «This cut gives a lot of play. We can go very straight or do any type of wave, like a surfer wave to make the hair flow with more movement, or a more found wave with a red carpet effect.

The influencer Marta Lozano with a Clavicut cut. (Source: Llongueras)

One of the last to bet on this midi cut has been the influencer Marta Lozano, who a few days ago premiered her Clavicut hairstyle with a medium length bob cut for those who have trusted the Llongueras house. To achieve more movement, a gradient has been made, leaving the hair with very light layers exclusively in the back area. At the front, however, the feeling of fuller hair has been maintained to facilitate styling and flatter her features.

His makeover also had a charitable purpose. The 40 centimeters of hair that has been cut will be donated by Llongueras to the Solidary Wigs association that they will use the hair to make wigs for women with breast cancer who have lost their hair due to harsh radiotherapy or chemotherapy treatments.

The trend bangs

What all experts agree on is mentioning bangs as essential elements of hairstyles this fall. They are a trend of various kinds so it will be easy for you to discover the cut that best suits your hair type for its length, texture and volume. Among the big favorites, Goldwell experts highlight the following:

Cranial fringe: It follows the shape of the forehead and can be worn both open and closed. It adds volume to fine hair and they feel wonderful accompanying medium-height pigtails. Experts advise us to use smoothing balms to control any eddies and frizz and some volumizing spray to lightly set it.

It follows the shape of the forehead and can be worn both open and closed. It adds volume to fine hair and they feel wonderful accompanying medium-height pigtails. Experts advise us to use smoothing balms to control any eddies and frizz and some volumizing spray to lightly set it. Dense fringe: It is the most recommended for Bob hairstyles, especially if you have fine hair. If you need an extra movement, it will be enough to create layers and texturize the tips.

It is the most recommended for Bob hairstyles, especially if you have fine hair. If you need an extra movement, it will be enough to create layers and texturize the tips. Curtain fringe: If you have curly or wavy hair, this is the perfect cut to stay true to the 70s trend because its weathered effect influences the waves, providing the iconic volume of that decade. It is a very feminine hairstyle and is characterized by starting from the highest area of ​​the head. You can use products to define curls and waves, as well as sprays to fix the look and give an extra touch of shine to the hair.

Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins or Zoey Deschanel are some of the Hollywood actresses who in the last year have dared with the bang bottleneck which is the one that is shorter in the center and longer on the sides. They are some of those responsible for making it a trend for this fall.

The actress Dakota Johnson with one of the favorite bangs of the season. (Source: Gtres)

One of the star hairstyles of the season will be the baby bang accompanied by this type of curtain bangs with shorter strands in the center and longer on the cheeks. “He is a bangs guy with a lot of history. We all remember seeing it in icons such as Brigitte Bardot or Jane Birkin, but also today in Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie or Elizabeth Olsen, among many other actresses”, explains Ismael De Felipe.

soft tones

Beyond the cut, the hairstyles are also characterized by the tones used. De Felipe is betting this fall on the golden copper and the champagne. “They are warm and flattering for all skin types and allow you to play with the intensity of golden and coppery tones,” says the stylist. Champagne stands out for being a very sophisticated faded blonde that ranges from pearly ash at the roots to a darker shade. beige and natural at the ends.

The influencer Chiara Ferragni with a golden hair. (Source: Gtres)

The Australian stylist Kevin Murphy agrees with the commitment to blondes and browns and points out the importance of using a sustainable coloration that, in addition to providing color, is a hydration and shine treatment for the hair. The warm tones recover the pulse after the summer because now that the skin is losing its tan, these colors keep the light of the face.

Goldwell experts highlight the following proposals in hair tones:

Bicolor: It consists of having two shades in the hair with contrasts. The entire area that frames the face would be three to four shades lighter than the rest of the hair.

It consists of having two shades in the hair with contrasts. The entire area that frames the face would be three to four shades lighter than the rest of the hair. Coppery: be inspired by the tones of a sunset. Copper brings light and movement and you can get golden, reddish and orange sparkles.

be inspired by the tones of a sunset. Copper brings light and movement and you can get golden, reddish and orange sparkles. Apricot Blonde: It is the new blonde trend and it is very flattering because it tones the tone and softens the face.

Do you dare to put the scissors to your hair and brand new image?