Trendy hairstyles for medium short hair

You don’t necessarily have to have the long hair to be able to create special hairstyles; on the contrary, you can have fun with trendy hairstyles for medium hair.

In fact, even the complicated medium haircutsfrom the bob to the lob that doesn’t go past the collarbone, too known as clavicut, They can break the monotony of straight hair either The wavy hairand open many other possibilities.

Hair Accessories

Only one detail is needed, for example, the hair accessories: Jewelry clips, colored clips, a silk scarf, a glamorous clip or elastic, or a bow can all personalize the look, creating sophisticated hairstyles on medium hair.

silk scrunchies

Among hair accessories, the most effortlessly chic is the scrunchie The reinterpretation of the maxi elastic of the 90s has elevated this accessory to a sophisticated version much appreciated by all women, including those with medium hair, who can secure it in low or medium-length ponytails with this silk elastic.

low bun

stars like Lucy Boynton, margot robbie, Cate Blanchett, alexa chung Y naomi watts they are always an inspiration when it comes to soft hairstyles for medium hair. But there are also many street style ideas: The low bun is very popular, well combed and collected at the nape of the neck, or loose, with some disheveled strands coming out of the elastic band and others caressing the face.

scruffy tail

Inspired by the year 2000, the messy ponytail is another hairstyle idea for medium hair. Releasing the lengths releases all the texture of the hair, as is often done Bella Hadid wearing one of the trending hairstyles of the moment.

medium length

This is one of the most interesting hairstyles for medium hair as it is the most transformer. It can be extremely simple or sophisticated. The secret is in the accessory used to hold the strands at the nape of the neck. It can be two simple hairpins or a jewelry brooch.

silk scarf

A great ally of hairstyles for medium hair is the silk scarf. Worn as a bandana or turban, it can be an incredibly empowering accessory.

trending headbands

A little cool, a little preppy, the headband looks great with medium hair. To make your hairstyle smooth, give movement to you hair and leave some strands in the front.

90’s style

The look of the ninetieswith strands on the sides of the face. Dua Lipa She is also a big fan of this style, pairing it with a high bun.

In this gallery, 27 ideas of beautiful soft hairstyles on medium hair:

Article originally published in Vogue IT, vogue.it.