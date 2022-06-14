Trendy jeans for the Autumn Winter 2022 season

What if we talk about the garment that ages best over time? Amid an infinity of designs, the jeans They will always be a great option. Whether in summer or winter, this eternal basic is the wild card of style, since it has the capacity to attend a dress code elegant in the company of romantic blouses and high-heeled shoes and, also, create unparalleled carefree looks with tank tops and tennis shoes.

With the arrival of the Fall-Winter 2022 trendswe see that the jeans They are more alive than ever. Those feared low-cuts don’t want to say goodbye, some boyfriend will give space to straight fitand although the skinny seem not to be as shocking as before, they will continue to do match with the wardrobe of the best dressed. The history of fashion has been told in denim mode, and it is that this classic piece does not fail nor will it fail with anything. For this reason, our coolhunting work has taken us to the most iconic style capitals and catwalks, in order to create what we call: the ultimate jeans guide for the upcoming season.

The jeans that are trending in Autumn-Winter 2022

mom jean

Mom jeans, the trend that best lasts over time. Jonathan Daniel Pryce.

If we think of some stylish jeans and traditional, we think of the mom jeans. The pair mom wore in the 80s and 90s now completes totally successful capsule wardrobes. Recognizing them is easy: her waist is always high, and they highlight the silhouette due to their tight waist and hips, relaxed leg for greater comfort. Her narrow boot becomes the best option to wear sophisticated shoes, such as moccasins, flats and high boots.

Traditional wash mom jeans from Maje, Fall-Winter 2022. Maje/Gorunway Traditional wash mom jeans by Martine Rose, Menswear Spring-Summer 2023. Martine Rose/Gorunway

The mom jeans of raw washing will become the most successful investment. Maje in your collection Fall-Winter 2022 showcased a classic boot cut design, perfect for layering turtleneck sweaters or cape tops. On her side, Martine Rose in her Spring-Summer 2023 Menswear parade announced that for future seasons they will continue to be a mustespecially if you want to visit the office.