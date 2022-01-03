Trendy tattoos: the news of the beginning of the year according to the stars

Uone of the star favorite rituals to start the year is a new one tattoo, preferably in pairs as Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian demonstrate.

Selena Gomez, the romantic tattoo with Cara Delevingne

The absolute queen of evergreen tattoo designs? It’s his majesty the Rose, always loved for its romantic and versatile character. An irresistible charm to which Selena Gomez has also succumbed, who now wears one – macro – behind her back.

Located at the base of the neck, the rose is painted with a watercolor effect. It is unclear whether this is a real tattoo or a temporary stencil, in any case, the design really likes the friend and colleague Cara Delevingne. Who copies it immediately, placing it on its side.

Kourtney Kardashian, “all over” tattoos like her boyfriend

In line with the directives of the European Union, which from 4 January 2022 prohibits the use of some pigments and chemicals that are potentially harmful to health, Kourtney Kardashian opts instead for monochrome tattoos.

To show the novelty is the drummer boyfriend Travis Barker, who also reveals the mystery. In the photo the star is entirely covered in tattoos like him, but it comes to a sophisticated and imperceptible special effect created by artist Cheyenne Randall.

Giant roses on the biceps, spiders and snakes on the arms and legs, a huge butterfly on the chest. They all are realistic designs created ad hoc on the couple’s photo. As seen clearly in Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent posts, there is not the slightest shadow of tattoos on her skin.

Definitely different for Travis, always looking for new ones everlasting decorations for the body, who even got the imprint of his lips tattooed last October.

