The new year is about to begin and there are many who are hoping for renewed luck. Those looking for work still have time to take advantage of a good opportunity. In fact, Trenitalia tenders are about to expire with many job opportunities to be seized for specialists and graduates.

On its website, the company of the Italian State Railways offers permanent jobs with a deadline from 3 to 9 January. The banned jobs are varied, so the requirements change. For this reason, some experience and specialist degrees are required. At the same time, jobs are offered where only a diploma is needed. In addition, each ad can be based in multiple cities in Italy. In the next paragraph we will see what these works are and how to participate in the competition.

Last released on 22 December 2021, the tenders as Technological Designer and Project Engineer Assistant (Bari, Naples, Milan, Rome, Verona) are highlighted. The requirements are a master’s degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering, or Telecommunications Engineering. Knowledge of design standards and norms in the railway technology sector, the use of Autocad and planning software is also required. Assistants are also sought for technological works (Genoa, Milan, Verona, Rome).

We are also looking for Telecommunications Planners (Rome) with a Master’s degree in the Industrial Engineering or Telecommunications Engineering Area. The experience required is a minimum of two years. In Lazio, FS is looking for a designer in geology to draw up geological, hydrogeological and seismic studies with a Master’s degree in Geological Sciences and Technologies.

Another call is looking for a sustainability specialist (Rome) who supports activities on the subject regarding Climate Change, Green Deal, Supply-chain Management, Green Procurement etc. In this case, a degree in Architecture, Building or Environmental Engineering is required. The list is available on the dedicated page. All of these tasks require a good level of English, even technical.

For graduates

With only a Technical Institute diploma, specialists (Verona, Reggio Calabria) in the Environmental Control of Construction Sites are sought to ensure their supervision and take care of inspections and provide technical support. With a diploma in Surveyor, you are looking for a Planner for construction sites and underground utilities interference and a Works Assistant for the construction of civil works.

The figure of Cartographer / typographer (Rome) who has a diploma in surveyor and excellent knowledge of photogrammetry, cartographic restitution and topographic survey is also sought after. Also required is the figure of electrician or electrical technician (Messina) who has IMO / STCW qualifications and certifications, certificate of Maritime Training in passenger ship service, First Aid. There are many other open positions banned by the State Railways and available at the following link.

