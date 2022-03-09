Trentino hospitals, the rules change for those who have to visit a patient: ok with super green pass – Chronicle

TRENTO. Starting tomorrow, Thursday 10 March, the new rules for the access of visitors, caregivers and accompanying persons in the hospital wards of the provincial health services of Trento will come into force.

To access the departments – inform the health authority – it will be necessary to have a Green pass issued after the booster dose.

Access is also allowed to those who have completed the primary vaccination course (two doses) or are cured, but in this case in addition to the Green pass a negative antigenic or molecular swab made in the previous 48 hours is required.

Verification of the Green pass can be performed by staff at the entrance to the hospital or by ward staff.

However, individual hospitals have the possibility of applying more restrictive rules based on the specific epidemiological context.

Visitors can only stay in the hospitalized patient’s room.

In special cases, the heads of the individual departments they can also authorize visits to Covid (or suspected) patients, obviously with the use of all protective devices and compliance with anti-contagion regulations, following the instructions of the department staff.