Trentino, new agreement signed with general practitioners – Trentino AA / S

(ANSA) – TRENTO, OCTOBER 30 – The new provincial agreement has been signed with the general practitioners’ unions proposed by the provincial councilor for health, Stefania Segnana. Already in March 2020 – recalls a note from the Autonomous Province of Trento – an agreement had been signed that had introduced a series of extraordinary measures to address the lack of both primary care and continuity of assistance. The new Provincial Agreement strengthens some measures and facilitates the taking on of offices by several categories of doctors.



The Province and the Health Authority – continues the note – have also committed themselves to supporting doctors more, also by making service cars available and enhancing the safety of the offices.



“We are working with the Company and general practitioners’ trade unions which I thank – explains the councilor Stefania Segnana – also to conclude an agreement aimed at further encouraging associations between professionals, with significant investments to guarantee support for administrative and nursing staff to doctors “. (HANDLE).

