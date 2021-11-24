Trentino success at the ‘Beer Oscars’ in Brussels and Rethia brings home two golds: “Great satisfaction and congratulations to our super brewer”

TRENTO. “If the world of music has the Grammy Award, and that of the cinema has the Night of the Oscar, the beer one has the Bruxells Beer Challenge“. This is the comment of the Rethia Brewery from Vezzano of Trento who wins they Italian with two of his beers: the Tropicana and the Red Iga “Rebus“- Single barrel (2018). “Take it home two golds and the title of ‘Best Italian beer of the competition‘is not for everyone, but apparently it is from Christian Faes, our super brewer“.

The satisfaction on the part of the people is great shareholders of the brewery Nicola, John Christian, which they saw rewarded the their beers at the ceremony held yesterday at the fair Horeca Expo to Ghent in Belgium: “We are really happy with these awards which are the result of all the years of commitment and work – they say – the awards received are 2 gold medals and the recognition of Best Italian beer of the competition in the international competition Bruxells beer challenge, the most recognized international beer competition annual, where more than 1,800 beers coming from everything the world they are tasted during three days from a panel of 100 experts internationally renowned”.

The golds assigned to the Trentino brewery are for two craft beers of their production: Tropicana, in the category of Pale ale – Session Ipa And Red–Iga Rebus, best Italian beer of the competition. “Over the years we have specialized in beers aromatic hopped – declare the owners – thanks to our timeless classic: the Mariamata. Tropicana comes from experience matured in use some hops. Designed to be one bomb from tropical perfumes, fresh, fashionable“.

At the tenth edition of the competition Italy wins the 2nd place, reconfirming himself on the podium among the most awarded countries with 33 medals, immediately after the Belgium which conquers the first place with 83 medals, as they arrive third in the standings the United States with 32. The peninsula thus obtains a optimal result between best brewing nations, third country by number of inscriptions with 178 beers in competition. With 11 gold medals, 6 silver And 16 from bronze, is growing on number of awards (33% versus 16% overall) compared to 2020 to which they were attributed 30 medals to Italian breweries with the same number of registrations.

The quality of the beers presented, one witnessed confirmation from number of golds greater than the last edition, which pass 8 to 11. I am 30 breweries rewarded, among which the Brewery Rethia and the Brewery Otus, which brings home two golds with Pils2 And You7. The Brewery Rethia “He would also like to thank all the people who have supported and encouraged us on our journey. If we have come to have this recognition it is also thanks to them. We will continue to engage more and more to take our beers to an even higher level “.

Was a record of enrollments for the edition 2021 of the Bruxells Beer Challenge which he recorded 1800 beers coming from 35 countries. The jury, composed of 75 international tasters (independent experts and journalists) from 20 villages different, met at the end of October and was chaired throughout the competition by the minister of the region of Brussels, Sven Gatz, who besides being a great beer lover and expert, contributed significantly to the birth of the event in 2012 when he held the post of director of the Belgian Brewery Federation.

The Bruxells Beer Challenge, founded in 2012 by the company Becomev (Beer, Communication and Events) directed by Luc De Raedemaeker and Thomas Costenoble, aims to promotion of the diversity of beer culture, make available to the consumer a brand name from quality independent and offer breweries a middle performing from marketing recognized by professionals.

This international beer competition was created in response of growing interest for the culture of beer which generated an evolution of the number from breweries to the level international. The first edition took place at the Bourse from Brussels, a building that will soon be dedicated to world and to culture of beer. Since then, the event has become itinerant and stops every year in the most dynamic and prestigious cities in the Belgian brewery level. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the contest returned to its hometown.