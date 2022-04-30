Trento, from the pandemic to social and economic changes: a new experimental proposal with Fbk for the Medicine course

TRENTO. Give her pandemic evolutions to the social, economic and demographic changes taking place. These are some of the aspects that will be dealt with in the new experimental proposal of innovation of the specific training course program in general medicine, managed by Bruno Kessler Foundation.

The novelty was approved by the provincial council and the objective, as explained by the councilor Stefania Segnana is to update and review the program in the light of some factors that, in particular in recent years, have significantly impacted on the training of general practitioners. “Let’s think – she explained – about what the pandemic context on the health system in general, but also to the social, economic and demographic changes in progress, including the progressive aging of the population, the situation of a shortage of doctors that affects the whole national territory, as well as the recent regulatory provisions that have expanded the possibilities for trainees doctors to acquire professional assignments. Here, all this must be taken into account for reform the course aimed at young doctors interested in the profession of general practitioner“.

The experimental course has a maximum duration of three years and applies to registered doctors in general medicine courses in the experimental period. The proposal allows the school of specific training in general medicine managed by Fbk di operate with flexible, innovative teaching and organizational methods that adhere to the most up-to-date medical and scientific knowledge. To integrate and enhance the professional experience of the trainee doctor within the training program, in coordination with the provincial health services agency. To proceed gradually to the definition of a new Program and Regulations of the course that takes into account the regulatory, pandemic and organizational changes that have impacted training in recent years.