Trespass / Video, on Italia 1 the film with Nicholas Cage and Nicole Kidman

The film Trespass will go aired today, Thursday 8 April, in the early evening of Italy 1 at 21.20. It is a film directed by Joel Schumacher in 2011, the thriller film was made public in 2012. The protagonists of the film are faces already known to the public, among the most famous there are Nicolas Cage in the role of Kyle Miller, the actor who has already starred in The Treasure of the Templars. Actress also one of the most famous faces in the world, Nicole Kidman in the role of Sarah Miller, there are Cam Gigandet and Ben Mendelsohn.

Trespass, the plot of the film

Let us dwell on plot from Trespass. Kyle is a brilliant businessman who sells jewelry in Louisiana, his life takes place in a quiet mansion in a small town of wealthy people. His wife Sarah is a housewife while daughter Avery is experiencing adolescence. The three apparently are a happy family, but in reality each of them has problems, the husband is always absent, the daughter is rebellious and Sarah is sad about her monotonous life. One evening, criminals, posing as policemen, enter the house to steal, Avery luckily ran away at a party from her friend Kendra, against the wishes of her parents, while her father is about to leave. The thieves thus force the couple to get all the jewels in the house to escape, but Sarah recognizes the gang leader, it is the boy who had installed the alarm system in her house, as he had made a ruthless court. Avery is about to escape from the party where a boy was trying to court him, but he notices the thieves. After being recognized by their wife, they confess that they need money to save their mother from the gang leader who needs a kidney transplant. But when they open the safe, they discover that Kyle is broke, the man in fact has only contracted debts and his wife’s diamond necklace is also revealed to be a fake. So the thieves try to kidnap young Avery with the excuse of taking her kidney but are exposed. The gang leader confesses to Sarah that he protects her because he loves her, while her husband and daughter are taken prisoner by the other thieves who tell their story. They were forced to steal because after a heist that went wrong involving drugs, they had a lot of debts to pay and their villa seems the easiest to rob. The two hostages try to escape and after some scuffles they manage to call security, Jonah will be forced to kill a guard even though Sarah has tried in every way to make her escape. Avery and Petal, a member of the gang, decide to return to the party she ran from to steal the money of the participants in order to free the Miller family. On the way, however, Avery deliberately bumps into a sign to kill the thief and escape after handcuffing her. Meanwhile in the house, the thieves argue with each other as one of the members is about to kill Sarah, whose husband reveals that he is aware of her relationship with the boy. Eventually they will kill each other, and the boy confesses that it is actually organized crime itself that wants the young people to rob the Millers’ home. After various vicissitudes that lead to the death of all the members of the gang of thieves, Sarah is about to be dragged by Jonhas towards the flames but thanks to her husband Kyle, she manages to escape and free herself. The woman confides in him that she loves him and does not want to accept his proposal to kill him in order to pocket the insurance money. Avery joins them and the police finally arrive.

Video, the movie trailer

