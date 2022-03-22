Treviso, 22-year-old bodybuilder dies after training in the gym. Illness in the car near home

Samuel Carletti, 22 years old

He had almost arrived in his car in front of the house, after finishing training in the gym: suddenly he was struck by an illness, perhaps a heart attack. His heart stopped, without giving him a chance to ask for help and get help. His phone rang empty for hours. The parents, at about 4, alarmed by not seeing him return, left the house and they found him lifeless, aboard the cockpit, on his back. The tragedy was discovered at dawn today, Tuesday 22 March, in Selva di Volpago del Montello, in the province of Treviso, in via Castagn. A 22 year old, Samuel Carletti, unemployed and a great lover of bodybuilding, lost his life.





Death and the autopsy Doctor and nurses from Suem 118 were unable to do anything to save his life. A police patrol from the Compagnia di Montebelluna also intervened in the Selva area to carry out the necessary investigations. The body, recovered by the men of the civil protection of Montebelluna, was taken to the morgue of the San Valentino hospital, pending what the judicial authority that could order a post-mortem examination on the 22-year-old’s body, to ascertain the causes of death. In the car, when the body was found, the gym bag was also present. Samuel had previously attended the Fermi Institutecurrently he was not working and training in a gym in Treviso, the Mc Fit in viale della Repubblica.