Treviso in the top 10 for quality of life but 100th place for general practitioners

TREVISO – Treviso in the top ten for the quality of life and as a city suitable for women but it is al 100th place for the availability of general practitioners.

“A particularly worrying picture,” he describes Luigi Calesso, spokesperson for the Civic Coalition for Treviso. This is highlighted by the Il Sole 24 ore survey on the quality of life of the 107 Italian provinces, which sifts through the various sectors that affect the way of life of citizens.

“The Sole 24 Ore survey on the quality of life in the 107 Italian provinces gives us a particularly worrying picture as regards, throughout the Veneto, the availability of general practitioners in relation to the population – explains Calesso – In the ranking of the newspaper economic with respect to this area, the “first” province is Belluno (66th place), Rovigo is 74th, Vicenza 75th, Padua 88th, Verona 88th, Venice 94th and Treviso at 100 °. It is a picture that confirms an already widespread perception: throughout the Region, in fact, there are numerous cases of retirement or resignation of family doctors which result in the “uncovering” of the patients they cared for, so much so that there are many the towns or neighborhoods of cities where thousands of people reside and only one general practitioner works, in some cases none “.

The USL 2 Marca Trevigiana, for its part, is taking steps as quickly as possible to replace the various retirements of general practitioners, known to all as “general practitioners”. But, the heads of the health care company have never hidden a lack of general practitioners.

“The picture is more diversified but overall not better if we examine the scope of the research of the Sun relating to the presence in the provinces of specialist doctors always in relation to the population – continues Calesso – If Padua and Verona record the 18th and 29th respectively place the other provinces “fall in the standings”: Rovigo in 55th place, Belluno in 71st, Venice in 80th, Treviso in 100th and Vicenza in 102nd. This is also a confirmation of the progressive “concentration” of resources and Venetian public health personnel in some metropolitan areas served by large hospitals while the rest of the territory is progressively marginalized if not abandoned “.

It is from here that, for Luigi Calesso, the foundations are created for the increase in benefits linked to private medicine or even the renunciation of treatment.

“It is the medicine that the citizen is forced to pay out of his own pocket when the times of an examination, an analysis, a small intervention in public or private facilities are too long or the public health center too far to reach – he underlines – Alternatively, if the citizen does not have the necessary economic resources, he or she renounces treatment: this is also a widespread phenomenon in Veneto, and it is growing “.