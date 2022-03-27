Treviso. Meningitis, killed at 22. Doctors: anyone who has attended two discos should be checked

Marco Innocente, 22 years old

A sudden and terrible drama, an endless despair: a young man of 22, Marco Innocente, resident in Castelfranco, in the province of Treviso, was killed, within two days, of fulminant meningococcal meningitis. The young man had shown the first symptoms Wednesday, with rhinitis and epistaxis. His family had taken care of him at home but the situation worsened rapidly, nothing seemed enough. The following night was taken to the emergency room of Castelfranco because fever, widespread fatigue, headache and vomiting had been added to a heavy difficulty in breathing, with pains and weakness in the legs and spots on the body and face. The doctors tried in every possible way to contain the disease but on Friday morning there was nothing more for him to do. The young man, already a student of the Giorgione high school in Castelfranco, a university student in Padua, died on Friday morning.





The diagnosis The suspicion of the health workers was confirmed by the diagnostic tests: invasive meningococcal type B disease. This type of bacterium is transmitted by the respiratory route: for this reason the Department of Hygiene and Public Health of the USL 2 immediately activated the planned measures and an epidemiological investigation on close contacts, as per protocol. Fourteen people underwent chemoprophylaxis. These are family members and some friends and acquaintances that the boy had met in the previous days when symptoms occur. They will all be monitored for a few days. The USL 2 specifies that this type of protocol is indicated only for close contacts: they will have to take a specific drug for four days. But the day after, the Local Health Authority addressed an appeal to those who had attended in recent days, just like the young victim, two discos, the Max Max in Caerano San Marco (Treviso) and La Capannina in Jesolo (Venice). Contagious meningitis, those who have been in the premises must contact the Local Health Authority to carry out specific tests that exclude the spread of the infection. There remains the drama of a life suddenly broken, at the moment with no explanation or any idea how Innocente could have come into contact with the bacterium neisseria meningitidis.

The numbers The death of the young man was also informed mayor of Castelfranco, Stefano Marcon, as health authority for the city of Castellana Treviso. The mayor wanted to express the condolences of the community to Innocente’s family: These are things that break your heart, such a young life … All of Castelfranco close to his family. Neisseria meningitidis has an incubation period of up to 10 days, but on average 4 days. In most cases it settles without causing problems in the upper respiratory tract, the person who comes into contact with the meningococcus does not develop serious symptoms but in some cases the neisseria meningitidis can cause severe illness, septicemia or, as in this violent episode, the meningitis: It is a very rare disease, which is registered in medicine with a very low frequency. The last updated statistic dates back to 2020 when 74 cases (invasive) of meningococcus were reported in Italy. In 2019 and 2018, 190 and 170 were reported: this means that, two years ago, it was found in 0.12 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. A very different statistic from pneumococcus which, in 2020, was recorded in 499 cases.