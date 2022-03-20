Trevor Story agrees to six-year deal with Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement to acquire star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million deal that would see him play in Boston as a second baseman.
The deal, first reported by USA Today and later confirmed by multiple outlets, represents a long-term answer at second base, a weak spot since Dustin Pedroia was injured in 2017.
Xander Bogaerts would continue as the starting shortstop. Boston would have an alternative at that position if Bogaerts opts out of his contract at the end of the season.
Story, 29, hit .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Colorado Rockies last season, a dip after three straight seasons in which he received NL MVP votes. In five seasons in the majors, he has never played a defensive position other than shortstop.
“He’s a great hitter. We know what he represents on defense. I think his hitting will be a good fit at Fenway,” Bogaerts told MLB.com last week when rumors of the acquisition circulated.
“It would be nice if we had a backup like that after the big-name releases in free agency and trades,” Bogaerts said. “He’s a great ballplayer. He’s a great hitter, an impact player.”
For life, Story is batting .272 with 158 home runs and 450 RBIs in 745 games. He has benefited from the height in Denver, hitting .303 with 95 homers and 279 RBIs at Coors Field and .241 with 63 homers and 171 RBIs on the road.
With Story at second, Enrique Hernandez will be able to establish himself in center field and Christian Arroyo would become a utility man off the bench.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora declined to comment on the reports after the exhibition game against Baltimore, saying they were rumors. Even before the deal was announced, the news was welcomed in the Red Sox locker room.