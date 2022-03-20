Trevor Story and Red Sox agree to a $140 million, six-year deal

Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes an exit option after the fourth season, the sources said.

Story, 29, could move to second base along with Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. At the major league level, Story has never played a position other than shortstop, where he ranked among the best in the majors in 2019 with 18+ outs above average and was a Major League Baseball Gold Glove finalist. National League.

Bogaerts said Sunday that it would be great if Story joined the Red Sox, calling him one of “my favorite five shortstops.” But Bogaerts added that the move doesn’t make the team’s starting shortstop for the past seven seasons worry about his position.

“I play baseball. I’m not in the front office or [involucrado en] make those kinds of decisions,” Bogaerts said, noting that he hopes to stay at shortstop. “But he’s a great player. That’s all I have to say. If you bring someone like that, he will help the team.”

Enrique Hernandez, who has played all over the field in his career, said he hoped the addition of Story would allow him to establish himself in center field. He also understood what Story would go through with a possible position change.

“When I switched to second, I almost felt like I was playing in front of a mirror,” Hernandez said. “Everything seemed sideways, backwards, whatever you want to call it. It was just weird. And especially how [Story], has been playing there all his life. It may be a little different at first.

“But then again, I’ve always said if you can play shortstop, you can play anywhere. And I’ve seen him play enough to know he’s incredibly athletic, he’s talented. So I don’t doubt one bit that He’s going to play so he can transition smoothly to second base and help us win some ball games and help us get to October and well into October.”

Story arrived in a field packed with free agents, along with fellow shortstops Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Javier Báez and Corey Seager, with a résumé that includes two All-Star Games, two Silver Slugger Awards and MVP votes during the 2018 years. 2019 and 2020.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi said Story’s addition would bring a spark to the clubhouse.

“It shows us the front office … we know they want to win … but then adding another big piece to the organization like that would be huge,” Eovaldi said. “And the energy and everything he brings to the team, to see him come across the field, it’s exciting to watch him play. And to have him behind you, especially for me while I’m pitching, and then scoring runs for us … Our lineup is already extremely talented. , and adding another piece like that will only make us better.”

The concern with any player who built his career with the Colorado Rockies is that his career numbers are skewed by playing half of his games at Coors Field, with Story’s batting average and on-base percentage 60 points lower. on the road, his slugging percentage 160 points lower, and his wRC+ adding up to 125 at home and 98 wRC+ on the road. In recent history, Nolan Arenado, DJ LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki became top hitters on the road with worst divisions at home after leaving Colorado, though three players isn’t a definitive sample.

The 28-year-old has shown great power in the past, hitting 37 and 35 home runs in 2018 and 2019 and that number dropped to 24 in 2021. In 2019, Story reached the 100 home run mark in 448 games, becoming the fastest shortstop ever. In his six-year stint with Colorado, he established himself as one of the best players in franchise history, ranking in the top 10 in home runs, doubles, triples and stolen bases.

He has also shown a good glove on the field, ranking among the fastest players in sports, averaging over 28.5 feet per second over the six seasons in Colorado (30 feet per second marks the threshold for elite runners, (27 feet per second is the MLB average) and he recorded 20 steals in 2021.

USA Today first reported on the Red Sox’s deal with Story.

ESPN’s Joon Lee contributed to this report.