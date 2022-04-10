Trezor users will be able to make scheduled bitcoin purchases

Key facts: Satoshi Labs along with its cryptocurrency exchange partnered with Swan Bitcoin.

Purchases will be scheduled using the Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) method.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Satoshi Labs, developer of the Trezor bitcoin (BTC) wallets, announced that, starting next May, its users will be able to acquire cryptocurrencies and transfer them to self-custody in their wallets.

This will be possible after an association of the cryptoactive exchange Invity.io, also belonging to Satoshi Labs, with Swan Bitcoin, a company that offers automated recurring cryptocurrency purchase services market leader, according to reported Invity during the Bitcoin Conference 2022.

In this way, Trezor users will be able to configure how much they want to buy and how often. Your bank account will automatically convert that amount of cash into cryptocurrency, they explained.

Purchases can be scheduled daily, weekly or monthly and can be adjusted over time. This will be possible with Invity integration of a Swan API in the browser version called Trezor Suitewhich came into operation last March, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Josef Tětek (white flannel) participated in the Bitcoin Conference 2022, as an ambassador for Satoshi Labs. Source: @Trezor / twitter.com

With this new initiative, Satoshi Labs seeks that bitcoin investors “practice the critical security measure of self-custody, instead of making their investments in an exchange and leaving their BTC there”, all this under the maxim that “they are not your keys are not your bitcoins.”

Promote the DCA method

In light of the announcement made by Satoshi Labs, also the company seeks to encourage bitcoin savings using the method called Dollar Cost Averaging (dollar cost average or DCA).

For the company, the DCA is the key to incorporate new users, since all the coins purchased they will go directly to custody in a hardware wallet.

In this sense, Stephan Livera, managing director of Swan Bitcoin, stated in a statement to Bitcoin Magazine, that Anyone can benefit from dollar cost averaging while keeping their investment as safe as possible.

Although one of the premises of Trezor is security, the company has been a target of cybercriminals. In fact, two years ago there was a data leak that led to subsequent phishing attacks.

Part of these attacks took place a few days ago, when several Trezor users received an email as part of a fraud attempt, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

The email encouraged users to download an app from a website other than shop.trezor.io, which is the official Trezor website. The company explained that it was a data breach for which MailChimp was responsible and that it involved the subscribers of its newsletter and has been alerting them to be aware of possible false emails or malicious links.